WATCH: Massive turnout at 2023 March for Life as pro-lifers celebrate the end of Roe

The overturn of Roe has given pro-lifers an opportunity 'to be the voice, the hands, and the feet of Jesus Christ in providing resources for these ladies' facing unexpected pregnancies, one marcher told LifeSiteNews.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Pro-lifers were an exuberant bunch at the 50th annual March for Life today, for the first time celebrating the fall of Roe v. Wade instead of having to again demand it be overturned.

The overturn of Roe has given pro-lifers an opportunity “to be the voice, the hands, and the feet of Jesus Christ in providing resources for these ladies” facing unexpected pregnancies, one marcher told LifeSiteNews.

Terrisa Buckovinac of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising praised the March for Life as a unifying event.

“We all believe that abortion is murder, and that’s why we’re here,” she said.

“I sure hope pro-lifers find the courage at this critical juncture to push forward instead of getting afraid of what the administration might do,” Red Rose Rescuer Jonathan Darnel, one of the more than a dozen pro-life activists charged under the FACE Act by the Biden administration, told LifeSite’s Jim Hale at the March.

While an attendance figure has not yet been estimated, a time-lapse video of the March shows the impressive size and scope of this year’s turnout.

