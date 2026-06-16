WATCH: Mel Gibson offers praise to cast, crew after ‘Resurrection’ filming

Mel Gibson thanked the cast and crew of The Resurrection of the Christ after the ambitious two-part sequel completed principal photography ahead of schedule in Italy.

(LifeSiteNews) — A heartfelt new video featuring director Mel Gibson thanking his cast and crew surfaced from the set of The Resurrection of the Christ, his ambitious two-part sequel to the 2004 blockbuster The Passion of the Christ.

In the clip, Gibson expresses deep gratitude after completing principal photography for the film.

“Since you are all here and I have a microphone, I just want to tell you all thank you so much for all your efforts, all your talents, all your skills, and the efforts you put in to make this madness come true,” the traditional Catholic actor and filmmaker said.

“Thank you for joining me in that madness, and I’ll do my best to step forward to sort of put a spit shine on this thing and make you all proud,” he continued. “I’m certainly proud of all of you and I thank you so much from the depth of my heart. I couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you.”

That’s a wrap on The Resurrection of the Christ — Mel Gibson’s long-awaited sequel to The Passion of the Christ.

After a massive 134-day shoot across Italy, director Mel Gibson took a microphone on set to personally thank the cast and crew for completing principal photography on… pic.twitter.com/sztnan2gZY — Victor Bigham 🇺🇸 (@Ravious101) June 15, 2026

The production wrapped ahead of schedule after a demanding 134-day shoot across Cinecittà Studios in Rome and various locations in Italy. Gibson has described the project as far more than a film. “It’s a mission I’ve carried for over 20 years to tell what I believe is the most important story in human history,” he said, adding that it “has demanded everything of me as a filmmaker and as an artist.”

The two-part epic explores events after the Crucifixion of The Lord Jesus Christ. Release dates have shifted to the next two Ascension Thursdays: Part One on May 6, 2027, and Part Two on May 25, 2028.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson praised Gibson’s vision, noting that images from the set evoke “a masterwork painting brought to life.”

The long-awaited film has not been without some controversy. Gibson decided to recast the entire film to avoid spending a significant amount of money on de-aging CGI technology. Jaakko Ohtonen replaces Jim Caviezel as Jesus Christ, Kasia Smutniak replaces Maia Morgenstern as the Blessed Virgin Mary, and Mariela Garriga replaces Monica Bellucci as St. Mary Magdalene.

In a June 2019 Instagram post, the 36-year-old Ohtonen wished individuals participating in LGBT pride marches and other festivities “a weekend filled with love! … Love belongs to everyone!” Ohtonen’s post included a photo of himself wearing a rainbow-themed shirt.

As for Smutniak, she posted a picture of herself on Instagram in 2020 with disturbing pro-abortion messages written across her face — “This is war,” “the right to abortion,” “F*** off” — while offering a middle finger to those who oppose abortion. Her post was a reaction to Poland tightening its laws against abortion.

A petition protesting the granting of this role, asked “would Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, paint such slogans on her face?”

Despite these controversies, it remains evident that Gibson takes spiritual warfare seriously with the famous Catholic producer exclusively having shared a prayer the cast and crew of the film were reciting on set imploring the Blessed Virgin Mary, St. Michael the Archangel, and the apostles for protection and defense from both spiritual and physical harm during filming.

Share









