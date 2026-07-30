WATCH: Migrants overrun beach in Spain as socialist gov’t won’t declare emergency

Socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez refuses to send troops to the Ceuta region to defend the nation's borders as thousands of illegals from Morocco pour into the country.

(LifeSiteNews) – The Spanish government is facing calls to declare a state of emergency as thousands of Moroccan illegal migrants swept into the small Spanish territory of Ceuta on Thursday in a glaring breakdown of border security.

Viral videos online show the spectacle of migrants overrunning beaches as they swim ashore, with the Associated Press reporting that while the “majority appeared to be young men, there were also families with women and children.”

🚨BREAKING: An emergency has now been declared in the Spanish city of Ceuta after tens of thousands of illegal migrants break in from Morocco Pedro Sánchez is REFUSING to deploy the military to defend the borders. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/OvtzvEZxBs — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) July 30, 2026

Ceuta regional government President Juan Jesús Vivas says the local migrant reception centers are overwhelmed, with “hundreds” sleeping on the streets, and urged the national government to declare a national emergency and send forces to help “guarantee the inviolability of the frontier and citizen safety.”

But the Spanish interior ministry said it is “coordinating to respond with speed and efficacy to the situation in Ceuta” but could not declare a state of emergency as migration flows are not legally considered a qualifying national security risk.

“The Government of Spain is fully committed to providing an immediate response to the situation in Ceuta,” socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez claimed. “We are mobilizing all necessary resources, working with Moroccan and international authorities, and preparing the necessary measures to restore normalcy as soon as possible. I just conveyed this to President (Lara). This is the moment to build solutions, with responsibility and cooperation.”

“Recent polls consistently show the PSOE (Sanchez’s socialist party) at historic lows for this legislature, consistently at 26-27 percent,” RedState’s Kyle Becker noted. “The Sanchez regime has been plagued by corruption scandals, and many observers believe the prime minister could be pushed out by the end of the year.”

Observers noted the spectacle serves as a warning for what all Western nations can expect to experience if they succumb to open-border policies.

“This is what the DSA/socialist platform looks like in practice — in another country,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said. “No borders. No immigration enforcement. Complete freedom of movement without any resistance from the government.”

Earlier this week, Democratic Socialists of America co-chair Megan Romer went viral for a Fox News interview in which she acknowledged the DSA favors a long-term plan to abolish national borders, abolish U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE), and give amnesty to all illegal immigrants currently in the United States, among other far-left agenda items.

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