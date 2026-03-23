WATCH: MLB’s Seattle Mariners releases sweet pro-fatherhood video

‘Having a lot of new dads on the team has led to many changes around here!’ explains J.P. Crawford with a broad grin, hinting at the humorous scenes about to follow.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Seattle Mariners, a Major League Baseball (MLB) team, has produced a sweet pro-fatherhood, pro-child video ad titled “Babyproof” showcasing five new dads among the team’s ranks.

“Having a lot of new dads on the team has led to many changes around here!” explains J.P. Crawford at the outset, hinting at the humorous scenes about to follow.

The cute video shows pitcher George Kirby reaching into a team fridge where baby bottles have taken over an entire shelf normally reserved for Gatorade and bottled water. It then cuts to “Mariners Stroller Parking” and a dugout lineup of baby monitors.

The short video hilariously shows manager Dan Wilson — father of four and obviously an old pro at parenting — stepping over a baby gate in order to exit his office.

Recently engaged Bryce Miller, who has yet to experience fatherhood, is seen fumbling with a baby-proofing plastic outlet cover and failing to remove it.

“I hate these things,” says Miller, establishing a bond with every parent who has learned the hard way that “baby-proofing” devices are also “adult proof.”

“All in favor of group tummy time?” asks Logan Gilbert in a seated circle of all new Mariner dads with babies on their laps. “Aye,” says each dad, raising his hand.

The video features J.P. Crawford with daughter, Korra; Logan Gilbert with son, Henry; Emerson Hancock with son, Myles; Luke Raley with daughter, Reagan; and Josh Naylor, who had to use a prop for his new son who wasn’t able to make the filming.

All of the Mariner babies were reportedly born in the last 15 months.

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