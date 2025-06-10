WATCH: Muslim prayer event in front of Montreal cathedral drowned out by church bells

A video has gone viral that shows the people continuing to pray, but they can no longer be heard.

MONTREAL (LifeSiteNews) – After a group of Muslims staged a prayer event in front of one of Canada’s main Catholic cathedrals, church bells soon drowned them out.

A video of the event has now gone viral. The video, posted originally on June 8 by user Mariffe that has been shared widely online, shows a group of Muslims in Montreal praying in front of one of Montreal’s cathedrals. When the church bells ring, the people in the video continue to pray but can no longer be heard.

The video of the event, which happened over the weekend, has close to 35,000 views as of publication time.

Sunday June 8th, 2025, around 6 pm. What is the point of praying a few minutes in the noise in front of the the Basilica?

It is not clear why the people were praying at that exact spot in Montreal. However, it has become commonplace for Muslims to hold mass prayers in public places in Canada and notably in Europe.

Some asked in the comments if the praying was reversed, that is, if Christians chose to pray in front of a mosque, would they be tolerated?

“Don’t we have anti-loitering laws in Canada? If yes, why aren’t they enforced? Would Christians be treated the same way if they decided to pray in front of mosques across Canada?” X user Silvia Pencak observed regarding the video.

One X user simply offered a prayer after viewing the video, writing, “Our Lady, Queen of Heaven, defend your Son’s Church! Jesus Christ, our Lord, send your angels to defeat the powers of darkness that encircle this Montreal parish.”

The reality of Quebec, however, is that despite being historically a mostly Catholic province, plummeting birth rates have resulted in Christianity slowly taking a back seat to other religions.

Since Vatican II, Mass attendance has plummeted and the provinces birth rate has nosedived to all-time lows. The province also has high abortion and euthanasia numbers, indicating a serious departure from the practice of the Catholic faith.

New Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney, despite being a practicing yet pro-abortion Catholic, recently sparked controversy after suggesting that “Muslim values” are “Canadian values,” with many pointing out that Canada is a nation founded by Christians, not Islam.

The provincial government has gone after public displays of faith, but it remains to be seen how equally such laws would be enforced.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the province is moving ahead to expand its so-called religious symbols’ ban to now include all school staff, meaning no one who works at a school would be allowed to wear crucifixes or crosses of any kind.

Premier François Legault in December 2024 tasked his top cabinet officials with putting in place a law that would ban all praying in public in Canada’s only historically and culturally Catholic province.

Canada is historically a nation founded on Christian ideals and principles. European settlers who came to Canada from France and then later from what is the modern-day United Kingdom were Christian and included missionaries who tried to spread Christian beliefs to the local Indigenous populations.

Canada has observed Christmas since 1641, well before its official founding, according to historical records.

Under the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada let in a record number of immigrants, many from Muslim nations.

