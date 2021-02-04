WATCH: NBC, CNBC appalled at video of maskless people in grocery store

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

February 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – CNBC’s Shepard Smith (the homosexual news anchor who left Fox News in 2019) expressed shock that customers and employees in a packed Naples, Florida, grocery store were happily conducting business not wearing masks.

“Look at this [video]. This was the scene at Oakes Farm Seed to Table Market in Naples today,” said Smith. “It looks like it was taken pre-pandemic, right?”

“Most customers and employees are not wearing masks at all,” chided the news anchor, clearly troubled by the video of maskless citizens in public.

WATCH: This shocking video from @SamBrockNBC shows a market in Naples, FL where many customers and employees are not wearing face masks.



Florida does not have a mask mandate, but the CDC has said that wearing masks can help control the Covid pandemic. https://t.co/WFatRrjnYa pic.twitter.com/IMQJz4p0Ox — The News with Shepard Smith (@thenewsoncnbc) February 4, 2021

“Not a mask is in sight and social distancing is not being followed,” scolded a separate disapproving NBC News report.

Still another NBC reporter called the sight “a stunning representation of ‘COVID neglect.’”

After NBC News correspondent Sam Brock tweeted his 15 second video yesterday, it went viral, garnering more than 3 million views and 10,000 comments in less than 24 hours, many expressing outrage while others clearly liked what they saw.

Responding to the original tweet, one person who lives near the store lamented that in addition to the lack of widely accepted COVID protocols, “[t]hey still sell Trump merchandise outside.”

The same person tweeted a picture of the store’s “Mask Exemption Guidelines” which is displayed outside the store. It reads:

Those in our lovely government have ordered all persons entering indoor facilities to wear a mask.

If you have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a mask, you are exempt from this order.

Due to HIPAA and the 4th Amendment we cannot legally ask you about your medical condition.

Therefore, if we see you without a mask, we will assume you have a medical condition and we will welcome you inside to support our business.

I live 10 minutes away from that grocery store, and it is absolutely astonishing to see the lack of Covid procedures everywhere in that store. No employees wear masks, they still sell Trump merchandise outside, and they have this sign when you first walk in. pic.twitter.com/pJXzsaUC1x — lulu (@laurafreyhof) February 3, 2021

‘Hogwash’

When confronted later about his store’s seemingly lax policy concerning masks, Alfie Oakes said, “I know that the masks don’t work and I know that the virus has not killed 400,000 people in this country. That’s total hogwash.”

“Why don’t we shut the world down because of the heart attacks? Why don’t we lock down cities because of heart attacks?” Oakes wondered in an NBC Today Show interview.

NBC’s Sam Brock — wearing a mask during his Today Show report while standing alone in a mostly vacant parking lot — said that Oakes “has faced backlash in this community before, not just for his positions on COVID and masks, but also for how he’s characterized the social justice movement.”

“This is a very affluent retirement community, generally very older [sic], extremely conservative,” continued Brock. “We have seen folks out here flouting the rules, and obviously this is a very dire situation in terms of how people are viewing what’s going on in this country right now.”

“Florida does not have a mask mandate, but masks do work,” Shepard Smith insisted at the close of his report, alleging, “The science is crystal clear.”

“In July the CDC Director said the United States could get COVID under control in 4 to 8 weeks if we would only all wear masks,” lectured Smith.

Dr. Theresa Deisher, founder and chief scientist of the Sound Choice Pharmaceutical Institute, a non-profit dedicated to “end human trafficking,” has a Ph.D. in Molecular and Cellular Physiology from Stanford University. She stated in a December interview that wearing a mask “can hinder [the] functioning of your immune system.”

Exasperated at the effect mask wearing has on healthy people, Deisher observed that “we have people wearing masks, I mean I see them out by themselves, no one in sight, walking their dogs: they’re terrified, they’re wearing masks and they’re locked down.” She added that “when they come out, they’re not going to have immune systems.”

Deisher noted that “87% of new [COVID-19] cases in the U.S. almost always wear a mask, so it looks like the masks increase your risk of getting infected about 12-fold.”

In contradiction to locking down and masking up, experts have shown that getting fresh air and exercise contributes to building a strong immune system. Moreover, numerous studies show that by supplementing your vitamin D intake and maintaining a balanced diet, one can reduce the severity of any symptoms in case of contracting COVID.

Shepard Smith has long expressed his contempt for conservatives.

When Kim Davis, the Kentucky county clerk who in 2015 was famously jailed for refusing to issue same-sex “marriage” licenses, Smith quipped, “Haters gonna hate.”

In 2012, Smith ridiculed “Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day,” calling it a “National Day of Intolerance.”