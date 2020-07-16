WATCH: Online conference explains the need for Holy Communion on the tongue

July 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Today the “Love and reverence to Our Lord: Let’s always receive Holy Communion on the tongue” conference was held. You can watch this unique online event, organized by Voice of the Family, for free below.

You can also watch it on the LifeSiteNews YouTube channel here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=kcNf8hoWZ7Q&feature=youtu.be

If you weren’t able to catch today’s webinar live as it happened, the video has been uploaded to YouTube.

Seeing how this conference is being put on at no cost to you, would you consider making a gift to ensure these sorts of events can be held in the future? It is no small expense to coordinate all the aspects needed to put on such an important event. Please prayerfully consider donating through this secure link: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

If you haven’t already, be sure to sign up for LifeSite’s email list so you can receive all the latest pro-life and Catholic news updates. Add your email here: https://lifesite.kartra.com/page/subscribe

Also, be sure to subscribe to the John-Henry Westen Show newsletter. You’ll get all of John-Henry’s podcasts sent right to your inbox every week: https://lifesitenews.us1.list-manage.com/subscribe. Be sure to “like” the John-Henry Westen Show on Facebook as well.

To be pro-life means to be pro-eternal life, which comes only through Jesus Christ and the saving truth He has confided to the Catholic Church. Tradition demands the greatest possible reverence towards the Holy Eucharist. We must insist that Our Lord has the right to be received in the most reverent manner possible. This is not a matter of our personal piety but justice due to Him. Below is a schedule of today’s conference: