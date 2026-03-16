WATCH: Oscar winner Jessie Buckley praises motherhood in acceptance speech

‘Actress Jessie Buckley praises motherhood during her Oscar-winning speech, defying Hollywood’s anti-kid agenda,’ pro-life commentator Anna Lulis wrote on X, urging, ‘Get married. Have kids.’

(LifeSiteNews) – In a speech that was a complete departure from past Hollywood award ceremonies where abortion has been celebrated, Jessie Buckley used her Academy Award “Best Actress” acceptance speech to beautifully praise marriage and motherhood, dedicating her award to every mom.

“Fred, I love you, man. You’re the most incredible dad, my best friend, and I want to have 20,000 more babies with you,” Buckley declared while pointing at her husband in the audience.

“I do! I do!” she exclaimed.

“And Isla, my little girl who is eight months (old) who has absolutely no idea what’s going on and is probably dreaming of milk, but this is kind of a big deal, and I love you and I love being your mom and I can’t wait to discover life beside you.”

“It’s Mothers’ Day in the U.K. today,” the Irish actress explained, “So I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart.”

“Actress Jessie Buckley praises motherhood during her Oscar-winning speech, defying Hollywood’s anti-kid agenda,” pro-life commentator Anna Lulis wrote on X, urging, “Get married. Have kids.”

Culture is shifting. Actress Jessie Buckley praises motherhood during her Oscar-winning speech, defying Hollywood’s anti-kid agenda. “I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart.” Get married. Have kids. pic.twitter.com/CyfYNbnj62 — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) March 16, 2026

“Marriage isn’t a trap. Babies aren’t burdens,” Live Action’s Lila Rose noted. “Motherhood is a gift.”

Beautiful. Hollywood Star Jessie Buckley praises marriage and motherhood during her Oscar-winning speech, dedicating the award to every mom “I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart.” Marriage isn’t a trap.

Babies aren’t burdens. Motherhood is… pic.twitter.com/InJyYnuYOH — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) March 16, 2026

Buckley’s wonderful declaration at last night’s Academy Awards presentation contrasts with actress Michelle Williams’ 2020 Golden Globes speech accrediting her abortion for having given her the freedom to pursue her career.

“I wouldn’t be able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose,” Williams said to thunderous cheers and applause.

Princeton University Professor Robert George, former chairman of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, described the Hollywood crowd’s response to Williams as “Pavlovian” and “drearily predictable.”

Michelle Williams’ little speech and the crowd’s drearily predictable–nearly Pavlovian–response crystallized the self-focus, shallowness, narrowness of vision, insularity, parochialism, and groupthink of the celebrity culture. There it was, on full display, for all to see. https://t.co/bMm2HDwMpG — Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) January 6, 2020

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