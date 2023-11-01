WATCH: Pierre Poilievre dares Trudeau to call a ‘carbon tax election’ in Parliament exchange

'Mr. Speaker, he [Trudeau] says he wants to bring in a pause for some people in some places. I want to get rid of the tax for all people in all places and forever. Why don't we let Canadians decide?' said Pierre Poilievre in Parliament on Tuesday.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre dared Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to call a “carbon tax” election so Canadians can decide for themselves if they want a government for or against a tax which has caused home heating bills to double in some provinces.

“Mr. Speaker, he [Trudeau] says he wants to bring in a pause for some people in some places. I want to get rid of the tax for all people in all places and forever. Why don’t we let Canadians decide?” said Poilievre during Question Period in the House of Commons on Tueday.

“Why doesn’t the Prime Minister pause the tax across the country until Canadians go to the polls so we can have a carbon tax election and Canadians can choose his plan to quadruple the tax? Or my plan to axe the tax.”

In response, Trudeau claimed the Conservatives “still want to fight another election on denying climate change,” and that they are “wrong” as Canadians would vote Liberal again.

After Trudeau suggested Canadians would vote Liberal again, despite polls suggesting the party would lose badly if an election were called today, Poilievre hand gestured him to “bring it [an election].”

Today, Poilievre held a press conference to again insist Trudeau call a “carbon tax” election.

He announced that he would soon be bringing forth a motion in the House of Commons to call for a pause on the carbon tax in all of Canada.

The Liberal Party, which has a minority government, formed an informal coalition with the New Democratic Party (NDP) last year, with the latter agreeing to support and keep the former in power until the next election is mandated by law in 2025.

Thus far, even after countless federal government scandals, the NDP has yet to pull the plug on their support for Trudeau’s Liberals.

However, provincial opposition NDP parties in Alberta and Saskatchewan have called for a carbon tax pause to be applied nationwide.

The controversy around the carbon tax “pause” came after Trudeau announced last week he was pausing the collection of the carbon tax on home heating oil in Atlantic Canadian provinces for three years. Trudeau’s announcement came amid dismal polling numbers showing his government will be defeated in a landslide by the Conservative Party come the next election.

Poilievre has called for Trudeau to treat all Canadians “equally” and “axe” the carbon tax for everyone, not just one region of the country.

Yesterday, Trudeau doubled down on his tax exemption for only one part of the country, saying there will be no more carbon tax breaks for any other provinces.

LifeSiteNews reported earlier this month how Trudeau’s carbon tax is costing Canadians hundreds of dollars annually, as the rebates given out by the federal government are not enough to compensate for the increased fuel costs.

Trudeau creating a massive rift with provinces opposed to carbon tax

Trudeau’s latest offering of a three-year pause on the carbon tax in Atlantic Canada has caused a major rift with oil and gas-rich western provinces, notably Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Monday said his province will stop collecting a federal carbon tax on natural gas used to heat homes come January 1, 2024, unless it gets a similar tax break as the Atlantic Canadian provinces.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has said she will be looking into whether a Supreme Court challenge on the carbon tax is in order. She noted however that as Alberta has a deregulated energy industry, unlike Saskatchewan, she is not in a position to stop collecting the federal carbon tax.

Over the weekend, both Moe and Smith blasted Trudeau as being a danger to the confederation, after his Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings said if citizens in other provinces want the same tax exemptions as Liberal-held Atlantic Canada then they “need to elect more Liberals in the Prairies so that we can have that conversation as well.”

Yesterday, Smith took a shot at Trudeau over his minister’s comments, saying, “Need anymore confirmation?”

“No ‘carve-outs’ for western Canada because we didn’t elect enough Liberals,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter.)

Need anymore confirmation?

Saskatchewan and Alberta have repeatedly promised to place the interests of their people above the Trudeau government’s “unconstitutional” demands while consistently reminding the federal government that their infrastructures and economies depend upon oil, gas, and coal.

The Trudeau government’s current environmental goals – in lockstep with the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” – include phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades.

The reduction and eventual elimination of the use of so-called “fossil fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy has also been pushed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) – the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda – an organization in which Trudeau and some of his cabinet are involved.

As it stands now, Canadians who live in a province that does not have their own carbon tax scheme fall under the federal carbon pricing scheme and pay $65 per tonne. The Trudeau government has a goal of $170 per tonne by 2030, however.

This will increase the costs of everything. A recent report revealed that a carbon tax of more than $350 per tonne is needed to reach Trudeau’s net-zero goals by 2050.

