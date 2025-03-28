WATCH: Pittsburgh pro-lifers sing ‘Salve Regina’ outside of Planned Parenthood

Pro-lifers sang the ‘Hail Holy Queen’ in Latin as part of ‘spiritual warfare’ against the abortion industry in Pittsburgh. 40 Days for Life has 660 campaigns going this spring to combat Planned Parenthood and other abortion facilities.

(LifeSiteNews) — 40 Days for Life members kicked off their spring campaign by singing the “Salve Regina” (Hail Holy Queen) and kneeling in front of the Blessed Sacrament while outside of the Pittsburgh Planned Parenthood, as seen in a powerful video posted to X.

Senior parochial vicar Fr. Joe Freedy of Divine Grace Parish led the procession, which ended with singing.

“This is the front line of #ProLife in the steel city,” the group wrote on X. “It’s spiritual warfare where we need it most – where devils sacrifice unborn children.”

The group posted the video this week, but it is from the kickoff event on Tuesday, March 4.

The group further reiterated the power of prayer in combatting abortion and evil.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who prayed for the sanctity of life at the opening Mass & Eucharistic procession for our spring vigil campaign,” the group wrote on X. “Kneeling in front of Planned Parenthood, we prayed the Rosary and lifted our voices to Heaven.”

#Pittsburgh: A heartfelt thank you to everyone who prayed for the sanctity of life at the opening Mass & Eucharistic procession for our spring vigil campaign! Kneeling in front of Planned Parenthood, we prayed the Rosary and lifted our voices to Heaven. 🎥: @40dayslady 🧵 pic.twitter.com/RB8zFv5FV9 — 40 Days For Life Pittsburgh (@40Days4LifePitt) March 27, 2025

The group received support not just from local pro-life activists but also students from nearby Franciscan University of Steubenville, according to video posted on X.

The spring 2025 campaign is ongoing in 660 cities, according to the national 40 Days for Life – though two might end early, according to the group, because abortion facilities closed.

40 Days for Life announced:

Pro-lifers in 660 cities worldwide hit the streets this morning to begin peacefully praying for an end to abortion as part of the largest Lenten 40 Days for Life campaign ever. It looks like at least a few of those cities won’t finish the vigil…for the best possible reason. The Planned Parenthood abortion facilities in Bloomington and Decatur, Illinois, are scheduled to close FOREVER!

There are still several weeks left to get involved. Interested readers can find a location near them at this link.

Share











