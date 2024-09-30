WATCH: Powerful pro-life ad exposes evil of Kamala Harris’ abortion policies

Randal Terry, founder of Operation Rescue and the Constitution Party nominee for president, is running TV ads in states where Democrats are seeking to enshrine abortion as a legal right with November ballot initiatives.

(LifeSiteNews) — A powerful new ad exposing the evil of abortion is about to be seen by voters in Wisconsin and Missouri.

“The Kamala Horror Show” is a 30-second spot produced by presidential candidate Randal Terry, who is the Constitution Party’s nominee.

Terry, a Catholic and veteran pro-life activist who founded Operation Rescue, is based in Florida. His strategy has been to qualify for the ballot in at least 10 states because, according to federal law, doing so allows him to run national TV ads that can then reach all 50 states.

“Every single city in Florida is getting ads on The View, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and every Fox affiliate is getting ads for the morning news shows,” Terry told LifeSite previously about his tactics.

In total, Terry has produced about two dozen pro-life TV ads tailored to each state where Democrats are seeking to enshrine abortion as a legal right with November ballot initiatives.

His primary goal is to encourage Catholic and Black voters to “never vote for a Democrat candidate again.”

“The Kamala Horror Show” features audio of Kamala Harris laughing and speaking about abortion while showing photographs of victims of abortion, bringing to light the evil of killing innocent life.

“We have to show the babies, and we have to call it what God calls it, which is what St. Pope John Paul II called it: ‘Murder.’ He called abortion ‘murder’ eight times in The Gospel of Life,’” Terry told LifeSite journalist Doug Mainwaring this month.

In remarks praising Terry for exposing the “blunt reality” of abortion, LifeSite co-founder Steve Jalsevac described the ads as “hard-hitting.”

“Photos of aborted babies have proven to cause numerous instant conversions from pro-abortion to pro-life. They are a powerful tool for life and yet too few pro-life organizations use them. They fear offending people or causing hurt to women who have aborted their children. In reality, they cause far more good than harm and lead to repentance and conversion. Bravo to Randall Terry!” he said.

In a separate video ad titled “Pimps and Pedophiles,” several women rhetorically ask, “Did you know that in nearly 70 percent of abortions, women are coerced?”

In another video titled “Black Genocide,” Pastor Stephen Broden notes that abortion, not cancer, heart disease, or diabetes is “the leading cause of death for blacks” in America.

During Harris’ debate with Donald Trump in September on ABC, she did not say if she would place any limits on abortion, prompting Trump to argue that the party is pro-infanticide based off remarks by Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam in 2019 suggesting he supports the barbaric practice.

Harris also lied during the debate when she said that “nowhere in America is a woman carrying a pregnancy to term and asking for an abortion.”

As noted by LifeSite journalist Calvin Freiburger, data indicates that more than 50,000 abortions a year are committed after 15 weeks and 10,000 after 20 weeks, and Democrats, including Harris, consistently oppose restricting them.

During Harris’ time in the Senate, she has also repeatedly voted against bills that would mandate medical care be given to babies that survive abortion attempts.

Other Terry campaign ads target Harris running mate Tim Walz as well as the Democrat Party as a whole for promoting “murdering babies by abortion, mutilating children’s genitals to change their sex, corrupting their innocence with Planned Parenthood’s perversion.”

In an ad zeroing in on the horrific, pro-LGBT policies in Minnesota under Walz, Terry describes a law enacted under him that made the North Star State a sanctuary for minors whose parents object to their kids’ medical transitioning, described by Terry as nothing more than “genital mutilation.”

“Kamala Harris is his accomplice, and those of us who vote for them share in the guilt of their crimes against children,” Terry states.

In yet another video, Terry encouraged Catholics to oppose Harris in every way.

“Christians should not support Satan’s agenda or cast a vote for his servants,” he said as a picture of Harris and Walz is displayed.

This year’s presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday. November 5, which is less than 40 days away. Most polls show Trump is outperforming where he was when he faced off against Joe Biden in 2020. The only vice-presidential debate is set for tomorrow, Tuesday, October 1 at 9 p.m. EST and will be hosted by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell, who previously worked for MSNBC, and “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan.

Share











