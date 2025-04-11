News

WATCH: Priest delivers fiery homily on mortal sin, abortion with PM Mark Carney present

With Carney present, Fr. El-Nacef boldly preached the truth about mortal sin—calling abortion and euthanasia murder—and warned against receiving Communion without first going to confession.
Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada Mark Carney gives a speech to his supporters during a rally at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal on March 27, 2025, in Montreal, Canada.Andrej Ivanov/Getty Images

LifeSiteNews
staff
LifeSiteNews staff
(LifeSiteNews) — In an uncompromising homily on the sanctity of human life with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney present, Fr. Michael El-Nacef boldly preached the truth about mortal sin—calling abortion and euthanasia murder—and warned those in attendance against receiving Communion without first going to confession.

As LifeSiteNews reported Thursday, despite the strong words of El-Nacef’s April 6 homily, video footage shows Carney—who recently said he “unreservedly” supports abortion—receiving Communion, in direct contradiction to the warning issued by El-Nacef minutes prior.

