WATCH: Priest delivers fiery homily on mortal sin, abortion with PM Mark Carney present

(LifeSiteNews) — In an uncompromising homily on the sanctity of human life with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney present, Fr. Michael El-Nacef boldly preached the truth about mortal sin—calling abortion and euthanasia murder—and warned those in attendance against receiving Communion without first going to confession.

As LifeSiteNews reported Thursday, despite the strong words of El-Nacef’s April 6 homily, video footage shows Carney—who recently said he “unreservedly” supports abortion—receiving Communion, in direct contradiction to the warning issued by El-Nacef minutes prior.

