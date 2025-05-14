WATCH: Priest discusses whether Pope Leo XIV will be a traditional or progressive pontiff

Father Chris Alar encouraged the faithful to pray for the new pope and not rush to judgment.

STOCKBRIDGE, Massachusetts (LifeSiteNews) — A prominent priest gave a talk last week after the election of Cardinal Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV, discussing both the signs that point to the new pontiff being more traditional and those that indicate he may be more progressive while encouraging the faithful to give him a chance and pray for him.

Father Chris Alar, MIC, in a viral May 10 talk at the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy discussed the mixed signs that show Pope Leo XIV could be a more “conservative” pontiff or a “progressive” one like Pope Francis. Fr. Alar urged the faithful, regardless of the new pope’s past, to pray that he will be transformed by the Petrine office like Pope Pius IX.

Encouraging signs

Alar first looked at some statements the new pontiff has made over the years that show he adheres to traditional Church teaching on important issues such as abortion and same-sex “marriage.”

“Did you know that he posts regularly and has posted against abortion, against euthanasia, against gender ideology, and against active homosexuality?” Alar said.

FLASHBACK: Pope Leo XIV denounced media ‘sympathy’ for ‘abortion, homosexual lifestyle, euthanasia’

The priest turned to how encouraging it was to see Pope Leo XIV first come onto the loggia wearing traditional vestments instead of the simpler ones worn by Pope Francis.

“Unlike Pope Francis, Prevost came out in the traditional garb of the red mozzetta, which speaks volumes. That is a tradition that goes back,” he said.

Traditionalist priest Fr. Chris Alar weighs in on Pope Leo XIV: “He appears to be both progressive and conservative at the same time.” Is this a balancing act—or a new vision for the Church? 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XfStaGSomw — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) May 12, 2025

Alar also noted the rumors that Pope Leo XIV not only holds favorable views of the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) but also was granted an indult to privately celebrate the Tridentine Mass in the 1990s.

READ: New Pope Leo XIV- hints of hope and THE sign to watch out for

“This was reported that he had an indult to say the TLM at the USCCB office in the 1990s, he was the only (bishop),” the priest said.

LifeSiteNews has been unable to corroborate these claims.

Troubling signs

Alar looked at multiple statements the future pope had previously made that may signal he will be a more “progressive” pontiff who will continue Pope Francis’ legacy. First, the priest looked at Prevost’s support for synodality.

“(Pope Leo has) stated he’s pro-synod … I’ll say just this, the synod used to be bishops advising the pope. This is a good thing. We need to hear the opinions of bishops,” Alar said. “Now the synod has become advisers such as nuns, laity, and even atheists. That’s where some people have some problems with the Synod.”

“(The pope) supports synodality, he’s talked about this as a solution to polarization in the Church. But really, it may be the cause of polarization,” he added.

READ: 5 worrying things you need to know about Pope Leo XIV

Alar also stressed then-Cardinal Prevost’s X posts that were critical of the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

“But the Catechism … has stated a nation has the right and obligation to defend its borders,” the priest said.

Alar highlighted Prevost’s post in which the prelate reposted an article by NCROnline titled “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others.”

“Actually, Thomas Aquinas and the Catholic Church say that,” the priest said. “You absolutely have the order of love; God has to come first.”

Alar further underscored how the future pontiff had ordered that the faithful only receive communion on the hand during COVID and encouraged the faithful to take the COVID jab.

“He made posts calling the vaccination an ‘act of love … ‘ but he didn’t mention the concerns (surrounding the vaccine),” he said. “That’s personal for me because my mother died of the COVID vaccination, I’m 100% convinced of that.”

Pray that the grace of the office guides Pope Leo XIV

Ultimately, Alar concludes that despite some of the reasonable concerns many Catholics have about Pope Leo XIV, all the faithful need that the grace of the papal office will transform his heart.

And one last time… Fr. Chris Alar concludes that we must pray for Leo XIV that he like Pius IX can become a saint. (this time not in double time 😉) pic.twitter.com/sRvwStsFKo — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) May 11, 2025

“Despite (his) past … There is grace that comes with the office that is transformative. We need to give this pope a chance,” the priest said. “Somebody who can even in the past have been completely what you don’t want to see in a pope or a bishop can completely change.”

READ: Bishop Strickland publishes prayer for Pope Leo XIV

The priest pointed to Pope Pius IX, who was seen as a liberal when he was first elected pope.

“Pius IX, who gave us the Immaculate Conception, was a political liberal when he was elected and became a very staunch defender of Catholic teaching and a conservative,” Alar said. “Now, if you would’ve looked at Pius IX before he was elected to the (papacy), you would’ve said, ‘This guy should never be the pope.'”

To watch the full video of Fr. Alar’s talk, click HERE.

Other responses to Pope Leo XIV’s election

Since the election of Pope Leo XIV last week, many Catholics have been wondering what type of pope he would be and if he would break from Francis’ revolutionary pontificate.

Traditionalist prelates Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke and Cardinal Robert Sarah have issued positive messages about the new pope.

READ: ‘Great joy’: Cardinals Burke, Sarah welcome Pope Leo XIV

LifeSiteNews has also published a series of reports detailing the positive signs from the new Pope as well as potential problems.

LifeSiteNews readers are invited to continue praying for our new pope.

Share











