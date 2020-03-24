WATCH: Priest in Italy bravely processes with Eucharist to bless coronavirus-stricken country

VILLATALLA, Italy, March 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A priest in Italy boldly carried the Blessed Sacrament in procession through his small town, blessing his parish, his diocese, and the whole country, which as been stricken by the coronavirus.

Father Tomaso Jozef Jochemczyk, the Polish pastor of a few small villages in Italy, close to the French border, sang the litany of saints while processing with the monstrance.

“He called down graces for the great crises in the Church and in the world caused by so many spiritual viruses,” said Sister Marie Ambroise, OBI, to LifeSiteNews, adding that he also prayed for an end to the coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging much of Italy.

Fr. Tomaso blesses the coronavirus-stricken country with the Blessed Sacrament, March 20, 2020. SOURCE: Sister Marie Ambroise

“While he sang songs in Italian and Polish in honor of Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament, I took pictures and some short videos, then we sang at least two and a half times the litany of the Saints,” Sister Marie, who lives in Villatalla, told LifeSiteNews.

“He was so happy after the procession and is sure that God’s heart was moved for his faithful souls on earth,” she added. “There are so many intentions of prayers that we were both very intent on performing this act of homage with all these intentions in mind.”

Fr. Tomaso processes down a town street with the Blessed Sacrament, March 20, 2020. SOURCE: Sister Marie Ambroise

Father Tomaso first came to Italy more than ten years ago, attracted by the traditional environment within the diocese of Albenga-Imperia. At the time, the diocese was led by Bishop Mario Oliveri, who resigned in 2016.

The fairly new community of the Benedictines of the Immaculate had spent a few years in Villatalla, before they moved on to a former Capuchin monastery in another village. The community was founded by one of the first members of the Benedictines in Le Barroux, a traditionalist community of Benedictine monks affiliated for a while with Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, the founder of the Society of St. Pius X, but now fully recognized by Church authorities.

Fr. Tomaso holds the monstrance high, blessing the coronavirus-stricken country, March 20, 2020. SOURCE: Sister Marie Ambroise

The foundation of a female branch of the Benedictines of the Immaculate is currently being considered in Villatalla, where Don Tomaso says the traditional Mass every morning.

“When the coronavirus broke out, we continued to have Mass as usual, but without the faithful,” Sr. Marie said.

Fr. Tomaso processes down a street with the Blessed Sacrament, March 20, 2020. SOURCE: Sister Marie Ambroise

Don Tomaso decided to broadcast his Friday Mass online for his family in Poland as well as for friends in a Polish community in Chicago.

“The first time he did this he told me that after the Mass he would like to make a procession with the Blessed Sacrament around the church and bless the village and the city of Imperia, and all of Italy, while singing the Litany of the Saints,” Sr. Marie explained. “This we did and it was very beautiful.”

On March 21, one of the members of the Benedictines of the Immaculate made his solemn vows in the presence of the bishop of Ventimiglia-Sanremo, located right next to Albenga-Imperia. Only three faithful were allowed to enter the church on this occasion.

“I was one of them,” said Sr. Marie, “and again witnessed in Italy, the land of so much suffering and death, the beautiful ceremony of the spiritual death in Christ of a monk who lives only to love and praise God.”