WATCH: Priest warns US voters: ‘You cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat’

August 31, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A priest has delivered a powerful rebuke to the Democratic Party, highlighting the hypocrisy of the Catholic hierarchy, clergy, and laity who support its “platform.”

The video of Fr. James Altman’s admonition has gone viral, racking up more than 55,000 views within 24 hours.

“When politics and politicians act in an immoral way, we most certainly do have the duty and obligation to speak up about it,” explained Altman, a priest of the Diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin.

He urged his listeners to call out leftist politicians who complain about pro-life Catholics’ involvement in politics to say: “You’re a bunch of hypocrites!,” pointing out that the “hyper-confusion-spreading heretic” Fr. James Martin, S.J. had just been prominently featured at the recent Democratic National Convention.

“I guess it’s OK for James Martin to spout off for the Democrats on their national stage, but God forbid if a priest speaks out against their godless platform,” declared Altman.

Repent of supporting the Democratic Party, or ‘face the fires of hell’

“Here is a memo to clueless baptized Catholics,” said Altman. “You can not be Catholic and be a Democrat. Period!”

“Their party platform absolutely is against everything the Catholic Church teaches,” said Altman. “So just quit pretending that you’re Catholic [if you] vote Democrat.”

“Repent of your support of that party and its platform or face the fires of hell,” he warned.

Silent clergy are ‘gutless cowards’

Altman said Catholic clergy who refuse to speak up and condemn the Democratic party’s support for abortion “gutless cowards.”

He went on to assert that in 2008 and 2012, no Catholic voted for Barack Obama to be president. “There were a lot of pretenders, a lot of imposters, a lot of people masquerading as Catholics — laity and clergy alike — [but] there were zero faithful Catholics who voted for that godless politician who had the audacity to blaspheme and say, ‘God bless Planned Parenthood,’ the most racist organization on the face of this planet, founded to wipe out black babies.”

“Wilton Gregory, figure it out!” he urged, addressing his comment to Washington, D.C.’s archbishop, who had attacked the nation’s “best pro-life president and his Catholic wife,” while simultaneously supporting the Marxist Black Lives Matter organization.

‘Shame on the hierarchy!’

“It’s no wonder the faithful have lost confidence in the bishops, because so many of them did such a horrible job on the [priest sexual predation] scandal,” observed Altman. “And still to this day [they] don’t say anything about the worst miscreants, but they will get all over a priest, instantly, who simply speaks the truth.”

“Shame on the hierarchy who covers up truth through a conspiracy of fear.”

Altman said that some in the hierarchy are “proud and arrogant” and need to “straighten up and straighten out this mess they created ... before they lose yet more faithful to the fastest growing denomination in the United States, ex-Catholics.”

“The reason why we are seeing the signs of the times,” said Altman, “is that way too many people do not know God,” because “shepherds of the Church haven’t taught them.”