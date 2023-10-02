WATCH: Priests, pro-lifers sing ‘Salve Regina’ during Eucharistic adoration outside Planned Parenthood

The pro-life crowd knelt and sang the Marian hymn while adoring the Blessed Sacrament in front of a Planned Parenthood facility in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH (LifeSiteNews) — Hundreds of pro-life activists sang “Salve Regina” outside of the Pittsburgh Planned Parenthood to kick off the local 40 Days for Life campaign.

Video posted on X shows the pro-life crowd kneeling and singing the Marian hymn as they adored the Blessed Sacrament in a monstrance.

The September 27 event was part of 40 Days for Life’s initiative, which included Mass prior to Adoration. The group estimated about 300 people attended the kick-off events.

Catholics kneel before the Blessed Sacrament singing Salve Regina outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Pittsburg. Video : ⁦⁦@40Days4LifePitt⁩ pic.twitter.com/AS65bVSOfB — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) September 29, 2023

40 Days for Life Pittsburgh reported that the successful event did have its opponents. Some can be heard shouting during the video.

“We had company as we processed … a man on a bicycle accompanied us and screamed insults at us,” the group wrote on its blog. “That only caused us to pray for him all the more. One of the things he kept saying was that he left the Catholic Church because of all the hypocrites.”

The author of the blog wrote that they wanted the man to know he is “God’s beloved child, and He wants you to be with Him in Heaven someday. Come back to Him and don’t worry about the so-called hypocrites.”

40 Days for Life continues to build on its success

A total of 681 cities across the world will participate in the fall 40 Days for Life campaign, according to the national organization.

“The demand for 40 Days for Life is currently at an all-time high, and while we face challenges in keeping up with this growth, we are genuinely grateful for it,” CEO and president Shawn Carney previously told LifeSiteNews. “Contrary to the myth perpetuated by certain politicians and the media that pro-life movements would fade away in a post-Roe America, the reality is quite the opposite.”

Carney’s group has been recruiting more volunteers post-Dobbs, and he said more women are sharing their abortion regret.

“When you look at the history of the pro-life movement, we now have more women who speak out against abortion, who had an abortion,” Carney told The Daily Signal. “We have a record number of abortion doctors who have quit doing abortions or have had a conversion … we are at the peak—and it is still going up—of Planned Parenthood workers who have gotten out of the abortion industry.”

