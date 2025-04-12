WATCH: Pro-life activists share ugly truth about abortion at major UN meeting

Kim Headley is the youth coordinator for the Canadian Campaign Life Coalition (CLC). She made her remarks while surrounded by pro-abortion and population control activists.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life activist Kim Headley delivered a strong defense of the unborn at a meeting of the United Nations’ Commission on Population and Development this week.

Headley is the youth coordinator for the Canadian Campaign Life Coalition (CLC). She made her remarks while surrounded by pro-abortion and population control activists.

“Human rights begin when human life begins,”Headley declared. “Science is clear: human life begins at fertilization. From that first moment, a new, distinct, and living human being begins to develop with unique DNA, and the same intrinsic value and dignity as any one of us here.”

Headley’s remarks purposefully matched the theme of the meeting, which was “Ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages.” Headley said that in order to accomplish that, the commission needs to focus on promoting the well being of human beings “at the very beginning of life” too.

Josie Luetke, who works as the Director of Education and Advocacy for CLC, also spoke at the meeting. She asked the Executive Director of the United Nation’s Population Fund why the group allows for “violence” to take place against pre-born children (for example, the tearing off of their limbs during an abortion) if the organization’s goal is peace.

Dr. Natalia Kanem responded by claiming that she also stands again “the dismemberment of human beings” but then said that “volatile claims” that “cannot be proven by evidence” amount to “disinformation.”

Luetke handed Kanem a picture of a baby who died after having his arms and legs torn from his body during an abortion to show her that abortion does precisely what she claimed it doesn’t.

At the UN Commission on Population & Development, CLC’s @JosieLuetke challenged the United Nations Population Fund’s Executive Director. If UNFPA is striving for peace, why is it pushing abortion, which is violence against the pre-born? In her response, Dr. Natalia Kanem denies… pic.twitter.com/cFPjwkpyIF — Campaign Life Coalition (@CampaignLife) April 9, 2025

CLC’s social media account later celebrated the fact that the session could not reach a consensus and that “no outcome document will be produced.”

“Considering the final text included multiple references to ‘sexual & reproductive health & rights’ (code for abortion), this is a good thing!” the group announced.

CLC was founded in 1979 by Jim Hughes and other pro-life Canadians. It was for many years the parent organization of LifeSiteNews, which was started in 1997. Its current president is Jeff Gunnarson.

