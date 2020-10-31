WATCH: Pro-life leaders express solidarity with Polish people under assault from far left

October 31, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) ― Pro-life leaders from around the world have expressed solidarity with their Polish counterparts, and thanked them for their dedication to protecting life.

In a compilation video released by LifeSiteNews today, Fr. Frank Pavone of Priests for Life; Abby Johnson, the author of Unplanned; John Smeaton of the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) in the United Kingdom, and LifeSiteNews’ own John-Henry Westen praised Poland for having found eugenic abortion, the practice of killing disabled children in the womb, incompatible with the constitution.

“God bless you for the way you protect the unborn,” said Fr. Pavone.

“We wish that our constitution and so many other constitutions protected them the way yours does, and thank you for resisting efforts to change that.”

The well-wishers also congratulated the Poles for protecting their churches and patriotic monuments from demonstrators agitating for the legal right to kill unborn children.

“We are standing with you amidst all these battles,” Pavone said.

Abby Johnson said that Catholics in the West are all jealous of Poland’s protection of unborn babies.

“We love you, we honor you, you’re all a great witness to the right to life of all human beings from conception until natural death,” she said.

John Smeaton, SPUC’s Chief Executive, took a break from his holiday in Cyprus to remark on the recent events in Poland and the backlash against the nation’s Constitutional Tribunal “encouraged by the worldwide pro-abortion media.”

“We totally support your continued efforts both to establish and maintain protection for unborn children in your laws,” he said. “Thank you, Poland, for giving such a wonderful, global lead.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Mary Wagner, who is very well-known in Poland for her sacrifices on behalf of the unborn in Canada, gave a special message to her old friends.

“Dear brothers and sisters in Poland, thank you for protecting life,” Wagner began.

“Thank you to the constitutional court for rejecting eugenic abortion. My prayers are with you at this difficult time as you face opposition. May God give you grace, strength and peace to continue living the Gospel of Life in truth and love,” she continued. “God bless you.”

Earlier remarks from LifeSiteNews’ editor-in-chief and co-founder John-Henry Westen were included in the video.

Westen’s October 30 statement was watched over 10,000 times within 36 hours of its release, attracting hundreds of comments from Poles and others around the world.