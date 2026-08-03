WATCH: RFK Jr. destroys leftist CNN host over media’s COVID lies, Fauci’s fraud

'You were part of the problem,' declared RFK Jr. 'Your job is a fierce skepticism toward authority. And you weren't doing that.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Health and Human Services (HHS) head Robert F. Kennedy Jr. eviscerated a leftist CNN host and her tired talking points aimed at protecting globalist COVID-19 lies, Fauci’s fraud, and the corporate media’s role in terrifying the nation and Western world into submitting to totalitarian medical tyranny.

During CNN’s Sunday morning “State of the Union,” RFK Jr. blasted show host Dana Bash, accusing her of spouting “nonsense” after she tried to assert that the “COVID vaccine worked.”

“You were part of the problem,” declared RFK Jr. “There was absolute press malpractice. Your job is a fierce skepticism toward authority. And you weren’t doing that. You were beating up on people who were dissenting.”

“Within seconds Dana Bash gives up pretending to be a journalist and screeches at Robert Kennedy Jr for over 20 minutes spewing poorly rehearsed talking points from big pharma while demanding science and subsequently berating RFK Jr for quoting science,” observed political commentator Dan Bostic on X.

“She has no qualms about making herself look like a moron to advance the agenda she was told to advance and it doesn’t bother her in the least that she’s incapable of coming up with a single original thought,” continued Bostic. “She almost enjoys it.”

“The media carpet bombed the US with panic and terror during the pandemic and made a fortune from ratings. CNN among the worst offenders,” said Arrhythmia cardiologist Joseph Maine. “I never saw a single reporter at my half-empty hospital trying to get the real story. Many patients with cardiac conditions died because they were afraid to come to the hospital during that time.”

“Kennedy gave a MASTERCLASS on how to handle FAKE NEWS CNN,” emphasized RedWave Press in all CAPS on X.

Just four days earlier, Dr. Anthony Fauci had invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times as he resisted answering probing questions from GOP senators about his culpability regarding the origins and mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

.@SecKennedy NUKES @DanaBashCNN: “I’m not debating this with you.” “Of course you won’t. All you know how to do is repeat things that people told you and say, ‘Trust the experts!’ That’s what you did during Covid. Now we know that Anthony Fauci, who was the ‘expert,’ was… pic.twitter.com/IVRLJfDSZ6 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 2, 2026

Sunday’s 21-minute exchange began with Bash noting that the HHS secretary had been “placing nearly all the blame on the COVID pandemic and the way the U.S. responded to it squarely on Dr. Fauci.”

“But, of course, he worked for President Trump,” added Bash, trying to shift blame for the devastating lockdowns from Fauci to Trump. “Does President Trump also deserve some of the blame?”

“Well, President Trump, as you recall, wanted to end the lockdowns,” said RFK Jr. “I think the thing that did the most damage to our country was the lockdowns, lockdowns that shut down 3.5 million businesses in our country with no due process, no just compensation, all of our churches, closed our schools, and our children are still paying the price for that. And yet we had the worst outcome of any country in the world.”

WATCH: Josh Hawley grills Fauci: ‘You got rich while people were dying’

“Do you think the COVID vaccine protected children?” asked RFK Jr. “Can you show me one study that shows that children were protected by the COVID vaccine … that that vaccine did more good than harm to children?”

“Can you show me one study that shows that?” he repeated.

“There have been studies that show that, because of vaccine disinformation, there could have been 100,000 to 200,000 in the U.S. saved, but because people didn’t get the vaccine, that’s why,” claimed Bash.

CNN’s Dana Bash cannot provide a study that shows children were protected by the COVID vaccine. pic.twitter.com/zcVc1AIq47 — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) August 2, 2026

“You are saying nonsense,” said Kennedy. “You are saying something that you cannot show me a single study.”

“Excuse me! Excuse me!” screeched the CNN host.

“Cite me the study that you’re talking about. You said you’ve seen studies. Cite me the study,” he demanded.

Bash was unable to cite a single study to substantiate her claims.

“You’re talking nonsense. You’re making assertions you can’t support, and then when I call you on them, you’re telling me I’m arguing with you.”

Bash tried to back pedal and reframe her point: “It was a scary time and people made mistakes.”

Kennedy seized upon her statement and said that it was a scary time because Bash and her ilk in the media incited fear.

“You were scaring people,” he said. “That was the job of CNN: to put the chyrons up on how many people are dying to get people to believe a lie.”

Bash also tried to attach blame for the recent measles outbreak on the HHS head.

“You have been one of the leading voices questioning the efficacy of vaccines,” said Bash. “Do you accept some responsibility for this measles outbreak?”

“Absolutely not,” said RFK Jr. “We’re doing better at handling it than any country in the world. Mexico has 15 times the amount of measles per capita that we have. Canada has four times. England has two times. Did I cause those measles outbreaks?”

RFK Jr. pointed to Anthony Fauci’s recently revealed diary.

“The reason we’re having a measles outbreak is because of the COVID lockdowns,” said RFK Jr. Fauci himself wrote, “More children are going to die from measles because of these lockdowns then [from] COVID.”

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