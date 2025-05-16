WATCH: Riley Gaines urges Michigan lawmakers to protect women’s sports

Gaines spoke virtually to the Michigan Government Operations Committee, calling on lawmakers to protect female athletes from ‘transgender’ males and noting the dangers they pose to women.

LANSING, Michigan (LifeSiteNews) — Female sports activist Riley Gaines urged Michigan lawmakers on Thursday to protect women athletes.

Gaines spoke virtually to the Michigan Government Operations Committee while Payton McNabb appeared in person to support HB 4066.

✉️ @Riley_Gaines_ has a message for Michigan legislators: It’s time to take action to save women’s sports & pass laws like HB 4066 to protect privacy, safety, & equal opportunity! pic.twitter.com/wMRO2zaiqk — Independent Women’s Voice (@IWV) May 15, 2025

McNabb was a guest of honor at President Trump’s joint address to Congress earlier this year. She suffered a traumatic head injury after a male competitor spiked a volleyball in her face, forcing her to quit competitive sports.

“Since Payton’s experience, countless other female athletes have been harmed because of radical gender ideology. Thankfully, there is a solution: Pass laws that prevent men from playing in women’s sports. Pass House Bill 4066,” Gaines said during prepared remarks.

The bill’s main sponsor is GOP State Rep. Jason Woolford. Thirty lawmakers have co-sponsored the legislation, which would put an end to men playing against women in the Wolverine State.

HB 4066 has officially passed through committee! I want to extend a BIG thank you to Payton McNabb and Riley Gaines for their support on this important issue. This outcome takes a significant step towards ensuring the protection of female athletes. #Michigan #LivingstonCounty pic.twitter.com/WYt2UO3itN — Representative Jason Woolford (@RepWoolford) May 15, 2025

Woolford testified in support of the bill while seated next to McNabb. The committee approved the measure later in the day.

TESTIMONY: @paytonmcnabb_ shares her heartbreaking & powerful story before Michigan’s House Government Operations Committee in support of HB4066, a bill that would keep women’s sports FEMALE. pic.twitter.com/uirHW6yj0J — Independent Women’s Voice (@IWV) May 15, 2025

Republicans recaptured the Michigan state House last year with a 58-52 majority, with Democrats previously holding a 56-54 seat edge, through they remain a one-seat minority in the state Senate with a 19-18 difference. Donald Trump convincingly won the state during last year’s presidential race with 49.73 percent of the vote compared to Kamala Harris’ 48.31 percent.

Term-limited Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been the state’s governor since 2019. She has aggressively pursued a far left, pro-abortion agenda and is rumored to be weighing a bid for the White House in 2028. It is unlikely she would support HB 4066.

According to Independent Women’s Voice, 27 states currently ban males from competing against women.

