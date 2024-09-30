WATCH: Russell Brand, Jordan Peterson lead prayer against the tyranny of globalism

Russell Brand decried the 'globalist and totalitarian scheme to replace God fundamentally, to remove God from the conversation in order that the globalist state may lay claim to the edicts that we would previously have afforded our Lord and Savior.’

WASHINGTON, D.C., (LifeSiteNews) — It would’ve been considered highly improbable a year ago, but it happened on Sunday at the Rescue the Republic rally on the grounds of the Washington Monument in full view of the Biden White House: Russell Brand and Dr. Jordan Peterson dropped to their knees as Brand led a giant crowd in a heartfelt intercession for the nation, concluding with the Lord’s Prayer.

Brand earlier had spoken about the “desacralization” of our culture, the “taking away of God from all things.”

“It seems that there is a globalist and totalitarian scheme to replace God fundamentally, to remove God from the conversation in order that the globalist state may lay claim to the edicts that we would previously have afforded our Lord and Savior, the One True Living God,” Brand said.

“Heavenly Father, Lord Jesus Christ, I call upon your Name on this occasion, may it augment an era of peace,” Brand said in his intercessory prayer while Peterson at his side bowed his head in prayer. “May we reach out our hands in friendship, in particular to those that we might imagine we would oppose.”

Brand continued:

May these institutions that were once regarded sacred — so sacred in fact that any incursion upon them as on January 6th was regarded as a kind of heresy — may the values that warrant these buildings, these institutions, that flag, this nation, being regarded as one nation under God return to the forefront. I pray, Lord Jesus Christ in your Holy Name, that all Americans of all cultures and colors and persuasions come together in your Name. I ask, Heavenly Father, for a new era of peace; that Satan be cast out in your Name in all his forms, but in particular in the bizarre Kafkaesque, Huxleyesque, Orwellian form of totalitarian bureaucracy in the name of ‘care.’” Lord, I ask for true republicanism and true democracy (so) that every individual might feel their freedom, their freedom to open-heartedly engage in discourse and conversation with one another in good faith; an end to the deception, the lies, the censorship, and the control. Respect the honor of the individual, the sovereignty of the individual, that we are all fallen individuals and that we may serve in your name on (this) day of the Feast of St. Michael. I ask, Lord, that your holy light shine on America and across the world for a new voluntary unity, not imposed top-down unity. Lord, I ask that we be brought together in these principles under your name.

“I pray for America,” Brand said, “and if I have your permission, ladies and gentlemen, we’ll end with the Lord’s Prayer. Just do the version that you know.”

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name; thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us; and lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.bret Amen.

As both men stood up, Brand shouted “Hallelujah!” and Peterson drove his fist into the air.

Originated by Bret Weinstein, the D.C. rally brought together voices as diverse as Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Republican Senator Ron Johnson, and Col. Douglas Macgregor and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, to call for mass resistance to the “conglomerate of industrial complexes” attacking the nation from within.

The movement is rooted in eight pillars of belief, citing massive industrial complexes that have been pitted against the common man:

“War is always the last resort” v. the Military Industrial Complex;

“Sanctify/recodify informed consent” v. the Medical Industrial Complex;

“Banish state media control, surveillance and propaganda” v. the Censorship Industrial Complex;

“Enact a rational border policy v. the Immigration Industrial Complex;

“End lawfare and abuse of the judicial system” v. the Injustice Industrial Complex;

“Secure monetary freedom v the Finance Industrial Complex;

“Restore family sovereignty v. the Developmental Industrial Complex;

“Return to truth-seeking and open dialogue v. the Academic Industrial Complex.

The event was billed as an opportunity to “celebrate the essence of what makes America and the West so special.”

