WATCH: Senator John Kennedy exposes the brutal reality of abortion

'There’s no economic justice for the baby, because the baby’s dead,' Sen. John Kennedy told abortion advocate Caitlin Myers during a Senate Budget Committee hearing.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — An abortion advocate was forced to admit during a Senate hearing last week that an abortion kills an unborn child after being pressed on the matter by pro-life Senator John Kennedy (R-LA).

In a Senate Budget Committee hearing on Wednesday, February 28, the Louisiana senator challenged the claim of Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) that “reproductive justice is economic justice,” a stance with which Caitlin Myers, a professor of economics at Middlebury College and an abortion advocate, said she agreed.

Kennedy pressed Myers on the claim, asking “That’s not true for the baby, is it?”

Myers danced around the question, refusing to call an unborn child in the womb “a baby.”

Kennedy insisted, “There’s no economic justice for the baby, because the baby’s dead. Right?”

Again, refusing to answer the direct question, Myers expressed confusion, saying, “I don’t really know how to answer your question. I would refer to it as a fetus.”

“Is the baby dead or alive?” Kennedy asked.

“We’re referring to a fetus.” Myers insisted.

“Is the fetus dead or alive after an abortion?” Kennedy asked again.

“The fetus would be dead after an abortion,” she finally admitted.

READ: Abortion is a satanic perversion of both motherhood and medicine

Kennedy then went on to describe the most common method of abortion for a baby after 20 weeks, countering the advocacy of one woman on the panel who was using her story of having to go out of state to obtain an abortion for her 21-week-old baby. The abortion process at that stage of pregnancy, at which the baby can feel pain, is live dismemberment and extraction from the womb, part by part, the last step of which involves crushing and removing the baby’s skull.

The barbaric method is known formally as dilation and evacuation, or “D&E.” Dismemberment abortions are used in roughly 95 percent of second trimester abortions.

READ: Top Planned Parenthood abortionist describes how she dismembered babies and did partial-birth abortions

After Kennedy’s description of what the abortion advocates on the panel were precisely lobbying for, Democrat senators cut him off in the middle of his comments and denounced his description of the process while continuing to uphold just such a procedure as a “right” for “economic justice” and success for American women.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) lent his own support to Kennedy in defense of life and the unborn. In his remarks at the start of the hearing, he highlighted the way in which looking at abortion through an economic lens is “dehumanizing,” insisting instead that “life is priceless.” Grassley drew attention to China’s genocide of girls through their one-child policy and their preference for baby boys, an atrocity which he pointed out was perpetrated in the name of their “economy.”

“We are tackling a very serious topic this morning,” Grassley said. “Abortion, above all, is a moral and legal issue. Abortion is not an issue that lends itself to being looked at solely through an economic lens. After all, life is priceless.”

“There’s a reason this committee historically hasn’t delved into this issue,” he continued. “It’s not an issue easily distilled down to dollars and cents, typical of budget issues that this committee normally works on.”

In fact, it is rather dehumanizing. The Chinese Communists are the best example of this, when they instituted the one-child policy, targeting female babies to extermination. And they did this thinking it would help their economy. But look what happened. Now the Chinese realize it’s backfiring and hurting the economy. I think right now we just saw statistics: they are no longer the largest population country in the world, being supplanted by India. Look at western nations like our own. We’re also realizing we need more people to sustain the economy and protect social security. I guess that’s one reason that we’re the most immigrant welcoming nation, by taking one million people legally every year into our country. So yes, having and raising children has costs. But so does abortion on demand and the culture that lacks respect for life. That said, here we are. I’m pro-life, pro-family, pro-woman. These views are not in conflict.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, pro-abortion activists have deployed numerous tactics to keep the abortion industry going, including embedding “rights” to abortion in state constitutions, facilitating easy interstate distribution of abortion pills, legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, constructing new abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, making liberal states sanctuaries for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors.

RELATED

Late-term abortionist Warren Hern admits being a stone-cold killer for 50 years and has no regrets

Texas university puts pro-abortion ‘pagan’ statue on display

Maine Democrats push bill to create ‘rights’ to unlimited abortion, transgender mutilation

Share











