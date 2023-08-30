WATCH: Sister of notorious pro-LGBT Catholic school teacher Paolo De Buono speaks out

Watch as LifeSiteNews video journalist Myles Vosylius sits down with the sister of notorious pro-LGBT Toronto Catholic District School Board teacher Paulo De Buono to discuss his faith formation and his history with a controversial non-Catholic sect.

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews video journalist Myles Vosylius recently sat down with the sister of notorious pro-LGBT Catholic school teacher Paolo De Buono to uncover the hidden truth of his past and to try and determine what has led him into a life of proud and public dissent from the Church’s moral teaching.

The video report opens with a reminder to viewers of Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) teacher Paolo De Buono’s long history of publicly promoting LGBT ideology to young children in open defiance of the Catholic faith – including social media posts in which De Buono called “his” Jesus Christ “trans” and boasted about teaching gender ideology to kids in the fifth grade – leading to the playing of a voicemail Vosylius received from De Buono’s older sister, Divina, in which she identified herself as Paolo‘s sister and asked to be connected with LifeSiteNews.

Cutting to the July 17 interview, Divina told Vosylius that growing up the De Buono family went to Mass “every Sunday” and that her parents were “devout” practitioners of the faith. However, Divina said that once Paolo began going to public school in “grade eleven” he began to question the truths of the faith, a phenomenon not uncommon among young people who eventually find their way back to the Church.

However, Divina explained that shortly after Paolo began to dissent from the faith, he got himself involved in a non-Catholic religious sect called the “Worldwide Church of God” – a group Divina and other critics consider to be a “cult.”

As Vosylius explains in the report, the Worldwide Church of God is a fundamentalist American “church” founded in 1933 by advertiser Herbert W. Armstrong.

At its founding, the Worldwide Church of God held a number of controversial beliefs, including a rejection of the Holy Trinity (the Catholic dogma which teaches that God exists of three distinct persons: the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost) as well as the belief that Anglo-Saxon people are one of the “Ten Lost Tribes of Israel,” – a concept theological scholars refer to as “British Israelism.”

To support her assertion that Paolo was indeed a member of the controversial sect, Divina provided LifeSiteNews with a photograph of Paolo at what appears to be a graduation ceremony from the sect’s Ambassador College dated October 22, 1989, in which a young Paolo can be seen posing beside then-sect leader Joseph Tkach.

When asked why Paolo would return to the Catholic Church after his experience with the Worldwide Church of God, at least insofar as he decided to become a Catholic teacher, but decide to hold heterodox beliefs regarding sexuality, Divina said she didn’t know.

Divina explained to Vosylius that Paolo defends his “extreme” pro-LGBT beliefs, which extend past the promotion of homosexual relationships among adults and into the realm of pro-transgender ideology for children, by accusing his detractors of being homophobic. Divina said she suspects that the reason Paolo is still employed in the TCDSB despite his open and intense opposition to Catholic teaching is because of these types of “attacks” he levels at those who criticize him.

After the interview with Divina, Vosylius explained the situation regarding Paolo De Buono to Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, asking the bishop how faithful Catholics should approach a situation like this – where a person using the label of Catholic is proudly undermining the faith.

“Well, we have to love Paolo as the Lord loves him, but love is about sharing the truth,” Strickland told Vosylius. “So I would challenge everyone that knows him, anyone that has any opportunity, to lovingly call him to the truth.”

“He’s a son of God,” continued the bishop, “and beloved by the Lord in ways we can’t fathom but because of that, we’ve got to call him away from the false narrative that he’s embraced and to the truth. [The truth] that life is sacred, that marriage is between a man and a woman only, [and] that God has created us male and female…”

The video report ends with Strickland raising his hand and blessing those watching, including De Buono.

