WATCH: Society of Saint Pius X consecrates four bishops

SSPX Bishops Bernard Fellay of Switzerland and Alfonso de Galarreta of Argentina will preside.

ÊCONE, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — The Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) is celebrating the consecrations of four new bishops today, July 1.

Bishops Bernard Fellay of Switzerland and Alfonso de Galarreta of Argentina will preside. The four priests to be consecrated are Fathers Michael Goldade (USA), Pascal Schreiber (Switzerland), Michael Poinsinet de Sivry, and Marc Hanappier (France) to the episcopate.

Despite many requests from the SSPX, the traditional order of priests founded by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre in 1970, Pope Leo has not granted permission for the consecrations to take place.

We invite you to watch the ceremonies at the live link below:

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