WATCH: Super Bowl commercial sends powerful pro-life, pro-family message

The text displayed across the screen in front of the final images is ‘Everyone deserves their shot at the American dream.’ However, the unspoken message — whether intended or not by Rocket Mortgage — is this: ‘Everyone deserves their shot at the American dream, including the unborn.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Whether intentional or not, a commercial for a mortgage company that aired during Super Bowl LIX delivered a moving message in favor of protecting unborn life and celebrating loving couples raising families.

“WOW,” pro-life activist Anna Lulis exclaimed on X. “The Super Bowl just showed the most beautiful pro-life ad.”

“Instead of fear mongering people out of having a family, it showed U.S. service members getting married and having kids,” Lulis continued before quoting the final words of the ad: “Everyone deserves their shot at the American dream.”

The moving one-minute commercial spot began with a pregnant mom saying to the child in her womb, “Let’s get you home” just as a new rendition of John Denver’s famous “Country Roads” begins playing in the background.

The music builds as scenes flash of kids playing, babies being cuddled and bathed, couples hugging, and soldiers returning home on a plane bursting into the chorus the same song, “Take me home, country roads.”

The message is unmistakably clear: Homes filled with happy kids and loving couples are “Almost heaven” — which are the opening words of the song.

WOW. The Super Bowl just showed the most beautiful pro-life ad. Instead of fearmongering people out of having a family, it showed U.S. service members getting married and having kids. "Everyone deserves their shot at the American dream." pic.twitter.com/d0UQSzd49V — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) February 10, 2025

The Rocket Mortgage ad stands out as a refreshing departure from the constant barrage of woke messaging that has dominated so much of TV advertising over the last decade.

