WATCH: The best moments from Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination hearings



October 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – This week, the Senate Judiciary Committee held four days of hearings with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Judge Barrett carefully and thoughtfully answered Senator’s questions while also elaborating on her approach to the law.

Judge Barrett was continually asked by Democrats how she would rule on certain hot button political issues, such as Roe v. Wade and Obergefell v. Hodges. She politely declined to comment saying it was improper for a nominee to opine on a case or topic that may come before the court. She cited Justice Ginsburg who famously said, “no hints, no previews, no forecasts.”

In case you missed the hearings, or if you just wanted to recap, we’ve collected “The Best of Amy” clips from the four days of hearings:

If you don’t have 20 minutes to watch “The Best of Amy,” we’ve also collected the top 8 most memorable moments from the hearings: