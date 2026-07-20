WATCH: The staggering human cost of abortion in Canada since 1969

'Abortion was not good for Canada. It's killing us,' 4MyCanada's 'Just the Facts - Did Canada Commit Suicide by Abortion? Birth Rate Dips Below Extinction Rate' video states.

( LifeSiteNews ) — Priests for Life Canada is encouraging Canadians to share a video from a Canadian pro-freedom and religion advocacy group that shows the overwhelming societal harms caused by decades of abortion in Canada.

“Priests For Life Canada encourages you to watch this video from 4MyCanada which highlights the societal impact of abortion on our country since 1969,” the group noted in a recent X post.

The video, released by 4MyCanada on its YouTube channel, is titled “Just the Facts -Did Canada Commit Suicide by Abortion? Birth Rate Dips Below Extinction Rate.”

“Abortion was not good for Canada. It’s killing us,” says the narrator in the video, going on to add that the reality is, it is one of the “most uncomfortable issues in our national conversation.”

“Many Canadians hold deeply held pro-life convictions because of our faith. Others don’t. So rather than debating the procedure itself, the impacts on women and families, or the moral positions surrounding it, let’s simply look at the facts and the math.”

The video noted that since abortion became legal in Canada in 1969, “Canada has no nationwide criminal law restricting abortion at any stage of pregnancy.”

“We are the only Western nation with no laws on abortion. Based on Government of Canada statistics, an estimated 4.8 million abortions have taken place since legalization. However, statisticians widely acknowledge that these figures are incomplete.”

Abortion was decriminalized in Canada in 1969 when then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (Justin Trudeau’s father) passed a heavily criticized omnibus bill that amended the Criminal Code to allow abortions to be done in hospitals under permissive circumstances.

This law remained in effect until the Supreme Court of Canada struck it down and labeled it unconstitutional in the 1988 Morgentaler decision. The law was removed on a technicality, with the court ruling that it violated a woman’s right to “security of the person” because it could not be applied equally across the country.

After the decision was issued, the court encouraged Parliament to produce replacement abortion legislation. This effort failed when then-Prime Minister Brian Mulroney’s draft law was dismissed in a Senate tie vote on May 30, 1990, as referenced in Wilkinson’s video. The law, known as Bill C-43 (An Act respecting abortion), satisfied “neither pro-life nor abortion advocates,” according to Campaign Life Coalition.

Since the 1990 Senate vote, Canada has had no abortion law at all, allowing the deadly practice through all nine months of pregnancy for any reason.

At least 6.13 million Canadians are ‘missing from our population today because of abortion’

The video by 4MyCanada noted that, as abortion clinics are not “required to report their data,” as it is “voluntary,” the true number of deaths from the procedure is more. “National totals do not include abortions carried out using the abortion pill.”

“When we examine Canadian demographic trends over the past 5 1/2 decades, a clear picture emerges of the impact. Many of the children aborted in those early decades would now be parents and some even grandparents,” the narrator stated in the video.

Broken down, this means that when one considers “lost children and grandchildren” and using “conservative demographic modeling,” it’s estimated that more “than 6.13 million Canadians are missing from our population today because of abortion.”

“This figure is almost certainly understated,” the group noted.

The video observed that if these Canadians had been allowed to be born, they would have represented a minimum of “nine percent of today’s Canadian workforce, or approximately 2.1 million workers.”

“That workforce would include an estimated 840 surgeons, 3,800 lawyers, 5,000 pastors and ministers, more than 5,000 inventors and innovators, 6,300 doctors, 21,000 engineers, 24,000 law enforcement professionals, more than 31,000 agricultural workers, nearly 40,000 registered nurses, almost 59,000 teachers, and well over 200,000 skilled tradespeople, 231,000 entrepreneurs,” the video explained.

The video narrator for 4MyCanada noted that these numbers are not just “statistics” but represent people who “could have helped meet many of Canada’s growing labour shortages and populations’ health care and security needs.”

“For decades, governments have attempted to offset demographic decline through immigration. Immigration is valuable and has contributed greatly to Canada, but from a demographic standpoint, it cannot fully replace the population structure lost through abortion,” the video stated.

According to 4MyCanada, if 100,000 babies are not born in “a given year, replenishing that exact age group would require 100,000 babies to immigrate, not adults.”

“When families immigrate, they naturally arrive with parents and relatives of different ages, changing the demographic structure rather than replenishing it. The demographic which is lost no longer exists to undergird the aging population. The mathematics simply are not identical,” the group said.

When it comes to lost revenue in taxes, the group estimates that the total “federal tax revenue not collected because of the aborted Canadians totaled approximately $1.3 trillion at the end of 2024.”

“Ironically, Canada’s federal debt at March 31, 2024, stood at approximately $1.236 trillion,” the group highlighted in the video.

The video also raised concerns about Canada’s low birth rate. As reported by LifeSiteNews, it has plunged to an all-time low for the second year in a row and shows no signs of improving anytime soon.

According to Statistics Canada’s latest births and still births data from 2024, the nation’s official fertility rate is 1.25 children per woman, lower than in 2023, which was 1.26 children per woman.

“What kind of financial burden are we leaving to our children and to our grandchildren? But the issue extends beyond economics. A healthy civilization requires a birth rate of approximately 2.1 children per woman simply to replace itself,” the video asked.

“Before abortion was legalized, Canada’s fertility rate was well above replacement. Within a few years after that, it had fallen below the replacement rate of 2.1. Apart from a modest recovery during the years when more family-supportive public policies were in place, the long-term trend has continued downward. In 2019, the abortion pill became publicly funded across every province and territory, expanding access nationwide.”

After being legalized in 2016 by the government of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, euthanasia in Canada has become rampant and commonplace.

Likewise, current Prime Minister Mark Carney has worked to expand euthanasia 13-fold since it was legalized in 2016. Canada now has the fastest-growing assisted suicide program in the world. Meanwhile, Health Canada has released a series of studies on advanced requests for assisted suicide.

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