Watch the second Trump-Biden debate live HERE

The 2020 presidential election is less than 2 weeks away.
Thu Oct 22, 2020 - 6:12 pm EST
Donald Trump | Joe Biden White House/Flickr | mark reinstein/Shutterstock.com
By LifeSiteNews.com
October 22, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden will square off in another debate tonight. Watch it live right here beginning at 9:00pm EST.

Since their last debate, Trump has been diagnosed with and recovered from the coronavirus and Biden has continued to dodge questions about court-packing. Details about the Biden family’s corruption have also surfaced, although Big Tech companies have done their best to prevent that news from seeing the light of day.

