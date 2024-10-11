Watch this high schooler movingly explain decision to give birth to baby expected to die after delivery

Ava Trammell said she couldn't bear to have her baby ripped piece by piece out of her womb ... 'take her away from a spot where God has placed her, where she’s safe and she’s warm and she only knows love and doesn’t know pain.'

(LifeSiteNews) — In a profoundly moving video clip that has gone viral on social media, a pregnant high school girl explains why she chose to give birth to a child who doctors said would likely die soon after birth.

Ava Trammell found out she was pregnant at age 17. After a routine sonogram, the young mother was told that the baby in her womb — a daughter she had already named Sophie — had bilateral renal agenesis, a rare condition where both kidneys are missing, indicating that her baby would likely live for no more than a few minutes or hours outside her womb.

Trammell, with her supportive mother by her side, remained unwavering in her faith and her resolve to protect the life within her.

“This might be crazy, because I know she’s not going to survive, but I only have so much time left with her. Why should I cut it any shorter?” Trammell explained during an interview with Zach Rippey on his I Like Birds Podcast.

“She’s safe in my womb, and at this point I had been following a million pro-life organizations on Instagram,” Trammell said.

Wise and articulate beyond her years, she continued:

I’ve seen what an abortion looks like, and I said, ‘I don’t think I could bear to have her ripped piece by piece out of my womb, and shorten the life that’s already so short, take her away from a spot where God has placed her in my hands, in my womb, where she’s safe and she’s warm and she only knows love and doesn’t know pain. Why would I give her such a painful death when she’s perfectly fine with me?

Trammell added:

I said, ‘Today is the first day I felt her kick. I already love her more than I can even express — not that I didn’t love her before — I loved her so much before, but feeling her kick is just … my baby was in there, and I couldn’t bear the thought of having her removed.

In a second video clip, Trammell recounts through tears holding Sophie in the moments after her birth.

A longer version of the interview can be seen here.

