LifeSiteNews is at the Washington, D.C. March for Life! Follow our coverage here
News

BREAKING: Tens of thousands march for life in Washington, DC

Tens of thousands of Americans are marching to end the human rights injustice of abortion.
Featured Image
 LifeSiteNews / Gualberto Garcia Jones

LifeSiteNews
staff
LifeSiteNews staff
Comments 

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Tens of thousands, if not more, of Americans are marching in Washington, D.C. today to demand an end to the human rights injustice of abortion.

Tomorrow is the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court case that along with Doe v. Bolton imposed abortion on demand on all 50 states.

Since Roe v. Wade more than 63 million babies have been aborted. Although late-term abortion may be technically illegal or somewhat restricted in certain American states, the U.S. remains one of only a handful of nations that allows abortion through all nine months of pregnancy. The annual March protesting the unjust Roe decision has become a major annual event where pro-lifers gather to peacefully witness on behalf of the right to life and protest legalized child-killing.

The theme of the 2022 March for Life is “Equality Begins in the Womb.”

This year a pro-life activist with Down syndrome, Katie Shaw, spoke on stage at the March for Life alongside notable pro-life figures such as Kirk Cameron and Father Mike Schmitz. Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA); Toni McFadden, pro-life advocate and founder of Relationship Matters; and Lisa Robertson of Duck Dynasty were among the speakers. So were George Schuberg, a Christendom College student; Archbishop Elpidophoros from the Orthodox Church; and the late Rev. Billy Graham’s granddaughter, Cissie Graham Lynch.

Comments

Commenting Guidelines

LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.