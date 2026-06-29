WATCH: Thousands of Muslims march in Michigan city, many wearing black, waving Islamic flags

The Islamic Ashura march in Dearborn, Michigan, featured men waving Iranian, Hezbollah, and other Muslim flags and carrying signs with slogans like ‘Your days are numbered — Justice is coming.’

DEARBORN, Michigan (LifeSiteNews) — Thousands of Muslims took to the streets of Dearborn on Sunday, many chanting in Arabic and waving various Islamic flags for the city’s annual “Ashura March.”

The 12th annual “Ashura March for Justice” on June 28, marking the Islamic Ashura holiday, saw an estimated 40,000 Shia Muslims marching through the streets of Dearborn, which has an over 54-percent Muslim population – the highest in the United States.

Many of the procession participants were dressed in black, shouting “Allah akbar” and other Arabic chants, waving Islamic, Iranian, Hezbollah, and other flags, with some holding up yellow signs that read: “We do not bow down to tyrants,” “Never to Humiliation,” “Every day is Ashura, Free Palestine,” and “Your days are numbered — Justice is coming,” per the Detroit Free Press.

Several commentators noted that the Michigan town looked more like the “Middle East” than the Midwest and called the footage from the event proof that Islamic immigrants don’t plan to assimilate into the country.

Thousands march in Dearborn for Ashura procession — Hezbollah and Iranian flags visible among the crowd. Is this really America? pic.twitter.com/32YWKomt0Q — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) June 29, 2026

Eric Daugherty, the chief content officer of conservative news site Florida’s Voice, emphasized that this procession makes it clear that the Muslim population in the West plans to “conquer” not “assimilate.”

🚨 TERRIFYING: Dearborn Michigan just went maximum Islam, flooding the streets and making clear they’re here to conquer, not assimilate This is why Islam needs to be repelled! Islamist flags waving, THEY WANT TO END THE WEST pic.twitter.com/59IHCkvPUX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 28, 2026

In another post, author Amy Mek stressed that Dearborn was conquered by an “Islamic Army- without firing a single shot.”

🚨DEARBORN HAS BEEN CONQUERED BY AN ISLAMIC ARMY – WITHOUT FIRING A SINGLE SHOT. For the 13th consecutive year, the March for Justice flooded the streets of Dearborn (Rashida Tlaib’s district) to honor Imam Hussain (AS). Not one American flag in sight. Instead, Shi’ite… https://t.co/1KmjVhFvJy pic.twitter.com/7RwEmpS4lZ — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) June 29, 2026

However, Democratic Michigan state Rep. Alabas Farhat, who attended the march, praised the event for purportedly “standing against oppression.”

“The March for Justice is a powerful reminder of the enduring legacy of Imam Hussain (The grandson of Muhammad) and his unwavering commitment to truth, dignity, and standing against oppression,” Farhat told the Detroit Free Press.

“As we commemorate Ashura, we reflect on the values of sacrifice, faith, and service to others that continue to inspire people across generations. Dearborn’s strength comes from the many faith traditions that shape our community and our shared belief that justice is always worth standing up for,” she added.

The city of Dearborn has gained notoriety in recent years for its radical “Islamization.” Local mosques now broadcast “calls to prayer” throughout the day, leading to complaints from non-Muslim residents.

Dearborn’s mayor, Abdullah H. Hammoud, also went viral last September for telling Ted Barham, a local Christian pastor, that he was “not welcome” in the city and called him a “bigot” for objecting to naming a street after Osama Siblani, the publisher of The Arab American News, who previously praised Hamas and Hezbollah as “freedom fighters.”

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