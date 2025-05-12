WATCH: Thousands rise for the unborn at 2025 Canadian March for Life

LifeSite's Mary-Catherine Westen interviewed several marchers of all ages participating in Canada's 28th annual National March for Life, which drew nearly 6,000 pro-life advocates.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite’s Mary-Catherine Westen interviewed several marchers of all ages participating in Canada’s 28th annual National March for Life, which drew nearly 6,000 pro-life advocates from across the country gather to defend the unborn. They discussed why they were marching, the evil of abortion, and more.

Fighting to make sure ‘every child has a voice’

One advocate told Westen that she attended the march to make sure every child’s voice is heard.

“I want to fight every day to make sure that every single child has a voice, even if they can’t necessarily make it heard,” she said.

Another marcher recalled having mothers come up to them and showing them their children, whom they were on their way to abort, but changing their minds when they saw pro-life activists holding up signs near the abortuary.

“There was a couple of times where mothers with strollers would come up and say, ‘This is Noah, he’s two years old. Two years ago, I saw a sign on my way to [an] abortion clinic,'” she said, “And it’s truly so beautiful, the pro-life work, and I’m so, so happy that it’s part of my life.”

One activist stressed that he was marching because the right to life is a fundamental Canadian and Christian value and to encourage others not to be afraid to stand up for that right.

“The right to life is at the bedrock of many of our notions of freedom in Canada and other Western countries,” he said. “And I think that we need to evaluate what that means.”

“I’m here to tell the message that you don’t have to be afraid to stand for life and to stand for Canadian values and even Christian values,” he added. “And you don’t have to be ashamed of that.”

All children have the right to life

Westen also spoke to a marcher who underscored the importance of defending the lives of children with various disabilities who are often murdered through an abortion.

“It really matters to me as a person with a disability, I have autism or Asperger’s syndrome. And it’s just a lot of babies who have like fetal abnormalities or Down syndrome … they get aborted,” she said. “People with disabilities are just as valuable as any other human.”

READ: Pro-life Catholics must step up to combat Canada’s political crisis

Referring to children conceived in rape or incest, another activist stressed that unborn children shouldn’t have to pay for their parents’ sins.

“Babies should not have to take the consequence of someone else’s sin, that’s wrong,” she said.

To hear more from pro-life activists at the Canadian March for Life, watch the full video.

