Trans activist who demanded women wax his genitals attacks reporter

SURREY, British Columbia, January 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) ― A well-known Canadian transgender activist, infamous for bringing human rights complaints against women who refused to wax his genitals, was caught on camera attacking a journalist outside a court.

Jonathan “Jessica” Yaniv was filmed Jan. 13 leaving a courthouse in Surrey, B.C. by The Rebel reporter Keean Bexte. Bexte posted the video of their subsequent altercation, adding that

Yaniv, 32, had punched him.

J. Yaniv just punched me in the back of the head. Just spoke to police. Luckily there are two security cameras directly overhead at the courthouse. I need an advil. pic.twitter.com/3hfm2CfYhq — Keean Bexte �������� (@TheRealKeean) January 14, 2020

“J. Yaniv just punched me in the back of the head,” Bexte tweeted.

“Just spoke to police. Luckily there are two security cameras directly overhead at the courthouse. I need an Advil.”

The video shows Yaniv veering from his path to confront the reporter, who is over 10 feet away, while waving his arm, shouting and cursing, and punching in Bexte’s direction. The audio plays the sounds of Bexte grunting in pain and shouting “Stop.”

The video clip has now been seen over a million times.

Bexte told online newspaper The Daily Wire that he had only one question for Yaniv― whether or not he would plead guilty.

“Within several seconds, Yaniv charged me and punched the back of my head while holding me down,” he added.

“Police have been reluctant to charge him before, and so I’m speaking to legal counsel to figure out my options to make sure this menace sees justice.”

Yaniv had appeared before the court on a prohibited weapons charge. The transgender activist had displayed a taser to another transgender activist during a social media debate about Yaniv’s complaints to the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal against a number of beauticians. The activist, who has not had so-called “bottom surgery,” took offense when the aestheticians refused to wax his male genitalia.

At one point during the hour-long Facebook show, Yaniv disappears momentarily, then returns and says, “I don’t need to be scared in my own house, that I’m going to get (expletive) attacked,” before raising the Taser and activating it on screen.

The Blaze reported that Yaniv had apparently been disturbed by his interlocutor saying that young girls in bathroom stalls needed to carry pepper spray to protect themselves from people like Yaniv.

For at least a year prior to his human rights complaints, screenshots of Yaniv’s social media posts showing his interest in the menstruation of 10- and 12-year-old girls and whether he would see them unclothed in women’s change rooms circulated online.

The Gender Trender blog alleged that in May, June, and July 2018 a number of teenage girls took to Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to claim Yaniv “pretended to be transgender” in order to access private Facebook groups for adolescent girls “where he spewed his creepy sexual fetishes about young women, menstruation, toilet and locker room fantasies.”

Last July, Jessica Rumpel filed a child sexual exploitation report against Yaniv with CyberTips for allegedly sexually harassing her when she was between the ages of 14 and 15.

“Yaniv’s reported online activity reflects a pederastic interest in young teenage girls that predated his interest in transgenderism. The fact that he now calls himself a ‘proud lesbian’ is indicative of his continued interest in females,” noted Doug Mainwaring of LifeSiteNews when reporting on Rumpel’s complaint.

Last December Yaniv shared his shock and confusion on Twitter when a gynaecologist refused to see him.

“So a gynaecologist office that I got referred to literally told me today that ‘we don't serve transgender patients’," he stated.

“And me, being me, I'm shocked.. and confused... and hurt,” he continued.

“Are they allowed to do that, legally? Isn't that against the college practices?”

Last October, Yaniv began a Human Rights court action against a beautician who refused to wax his legs, despite having lost that same month a case at the Human Rights Tribunal in which he had brought a "discrimination" complaint against about a dozen beauticians who refused to wax his genitals.

"Human rights legislation does not require a service provider to wax a type of genitals they are not trained for and have not consented to wax," the decision stated.

The decision further found that Yaniv “engaged in improper conduct,” "filed complaints for improper purposes," and that Yaniv’s testimony was “disingenuous and self-serving.”

