WATCH: Trudeau affirms a woman’s ‘right to choose’ when confronted with abortion victim photos

HAMILTON, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — While being confronted by pro-lifers with pictures of aborted children last night, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided to reaffirm his stance on the issue, telling the activists, “I believe in a woman’s right to choose.”

In a video captured Tuesday evening by top Canadian pro-life group Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), Trudeau can be seen and heard defending his stance on abortion while walking outside a bar in downtown Hamilton, Ontario with members of his staff, as pro-lifers from CLC, Hamilton Against Abortion (HAH) and Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform (CCBR) hold signs displaying pictures of abortion victims as part of a “choice chain” demonstration to “expose the injustice of abortion to the public.”

PM Trudeau confronted by abortion victim photography on way to dinner in Hamilton. Watch what he says pic.twitter.com/IeBgTXuzOz — Campaign Life Coalition (@CampaignLife) January 25, 2023

“Prime minister, do you believe in equal rights for all human beings?” asked one of the female pro-lifers at the demonstration.

“I believe in a woman’s right to choose,” replied Trudeau.

“What about this human who was killed?” rebutted the pro-lifer.

“I will stand up for women’s rights every day,” Trudeau told the woman.

“To kill human beings?” the woman shouted, as Trudeau and those with him began to proceed into the restaurant.

At this point in the video, CLC’s Myles Vosylius, who was recording the event, shouted, “You’re Catholic! You can’t support abortion!”

Another man can be heard shortly after exclaiming, “This slaughter is happening under your watch,” before sarcastically adding, “enjoy your dinner.”

Reacting to Trudeau’s recent remarks, Vosylius expressed shock at the prime minister’s “audacity.”

“In the midst of seeing ‘choice chain,’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had the audacity to say ‘I support a woman’s right to choose,'” Vosylius told LifeSiteNews via email.

“The whole point of ‘choice chain’ is to show the bloody murder of abortion and how nobody has the right to choose bloody murder … [apparently] Trudeau thinks otherwise,” he added.

Vosylius explained to LifeSiteNews that CLC, HAH and CCRB had converged for a “choice chain” to “show Trudeau the evils of abortion,” adding that instead, the “sinister” Trudeau seemed “unaffected in his soul when he saw these images of the poor babies that were lost to abortion.”

As mentioned by Vosylius in the video, despite Trudeau being an avid supporter of abortion, he is indeed a baptized Catholic, and as recently as 2011 has identified as such.

However, Trudeau no longer commonly identifies himself as Catholic publicly, and for years has remained politically committed to promoting abortion, same-sex “marriage,” transgenderism and other agendas considered gravely sinful by the Church.

In fact, Trudeau’s comments on Tuesday are in line with numerous actions taken by his government since he was elected prime minister in 2015.

In 2016, Trudeau’s Liberals pledged $81.5 million to the United Nations’ Population Fund to pay for abortions and other so-called “sexual and reproductive health services” abroad.

In 2017, on International Women’s Day, Trudeau announced a whopping $650 million international abortion fund to help proliferate the availability of the fatal practice in the “world’s poorest and most vulnerable communities.”

In 2020, the Trudeau government’s $159.5 million pledge to help combat the coronavirus in developing countries also included funding for abortion.

Beyond just funding for abortion, Trudeau has also publicly defended the practice on numerous occasions.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 pro-abortion landmark decision Roe v. Wade last summer, Trudeau called the ruling “horrific,” adding that his “heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion.”

As for CLC, tomorrow the organization’s president, Jeff Gunnarson, is hosting a rally in Ottawa, Ontario, outside the Supreme Court of Canada, to read publicly a letter he wrote to Trudeau on the topic of abortion.

The rally is taking place just two days before the 35-year anniversary of the court’s ruling in the Morgentaler case that struck down the previous abortion law and left Canada a nation without any legal protection for preborn children.

