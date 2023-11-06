WATCH: Trudeau smugly brushes off suggestion he should resign as Liberal Party leader

'Oh well,' the Canadian leader said in response to Senator Percy Downe's comment that it would be prudent for the prime minister to step aside.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – After a top Liberal Party of Canada stalwart-turned-senator said the Liberal Party under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to look for a new leader, Trudeau smugly brushed off the idea of stepping down by saying “Oh well.”

Late last week, a reporter asked Trudeau about recent comments made by Senator Percy Downe, who served as former Liberal Prime Minister Jean Chrétien’s chief of staff from 2001 to 2003. Downe was appointed a senator by Chrétien in 2003.

In an opinion piece for National Newswatch last Wednesday, Downe said that the “prudent course of action” is for another “Liberal Leader to rise from the impressive Liberal caucus and safeguard those policies [Trudeau] was actually able to accomplish.”

In response to the reporter asking him about Downe’s comments, Trudeau appeared smug, replying, “Oh well.”

“Listen to this, I wish him all the best in the work that he’s doing,” he added.

Liberal Senator and PM Jean Chrétien’s former Chief of Staff Percy Downe wants Justin Trudeau to quit. When asked about this, Trudeau said, “Oh well. Listen to this, I wish him all the best in the work that he’s doing.” 🤡 Are the Liberals going to finally boot Trudeau? pic.twitter.com/yj8pLQUDsF — Paul Mitchell (@PaulMitchell_AB) November 2, 2023

Recent polling shows that support for the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) under leader Pierre Poilievre is hitting positive levels not seen since the early days of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper. Indeed, a Federal @338Canada model has the “Outcome Odds” for a Conservative majority government at 95%.

A recentLeger poll shows the Conservatives taking some 211 seats, a gain of 90 seats (well over the majority of 170 needed) with the Trudeau Liberals losing some 90 seats to win only 70 if an election were held today.

As for Downe, he claimed that “If the next Liberal Leader is able to bring the party back to the center of the political spectrum, Liberals have a chance of being re-elected.”

He also suggested in a recent Hill Times interview that he thinks Trudeau could step down as party leader as early as February 2024. This was the same month in 1984 that Trudeau’s father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, decided he was not going to seek re-election. Later that same year, the Conservatives under Brian Mulroney won in a landslide.

As for Justin Trudeau, his government has been embroiled in scandal after scandal, the latest being a controversy around a three-year carbon tax “pause” he announced last week on home heating oil but only in Atlantic Canadian province.

After making this announcement, provincial leaders from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Manitoba all called for the carbon tax break to be applied to all of Canada.

Poilievre dared Trudeau to call a “carbon tax” election so Canadians can decide for themselves if they want a government for or against a tax that has caused home heating bills to double in some provinces.

Today, the CPC will try to force the hand of the federal government when a motion introduced last week calling for the carbon tax to be paused for all Canadians is slated to be voted on. This motion has support from the New Democratic Party (NDP), which means its passage is likely.

Share











