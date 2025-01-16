WATCH: Trump admin pick Sean Duffy prays Hail Mary with family before confirmation hearing

Sean Duffy, a Catholic father of nine, led his wife and children in the praying of the Hail Mary prior to his confirmation hearing following his selection as transportation secretary by President-elect Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Catholics are celebrating after Trump’s incoming transportation secretary, Sean Duffy, led his family in a prayer to Our Lady before his confirmation hearing Wednesday.

“Before his #ConfirmationHearing, @SeanDuffyWI leading our family in prayer,” Duffy’s wife Rachel Campos-Duffy wrote in a post on X.

President Trump’s pick for Transportation Secretary @SeanDuffyWI leads his family of nine in prayer before his confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/x1F5NHh2Zf — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) January 16, 2025

Duffy, a Fox News personality and former U.S. House Representative, is well known for holding traditional values, including his prioritizing of faith and family.

In 2019, Duffy stepped back from politics to focus on his growing family. A few months later, the Duffy family welcomed their ninth child, a little girl born with a heart defect and Down syndrome.

At the time, the family described their little girl as the ” “sweetest, most perfect angel we’ve ever seen.”

Throughout their lives, both Duffy and his wife, who was also a Fox News personality, have faced criticism for their large family and Catholic values.

However, both have held fast to their values, finding strength through their relationship with God. In 2019, Rachel shared that their Catholic faith has “kept our marriage strong and given us a sense of direction and purpose.”

“We pray together; we go to Mass together,” she explained. “It’s not always perfect by any stretch, but I think we all have a general direction and sense of what’s important in life. And both Sean and I come from families where family is really important.”

