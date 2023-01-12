WATCH: Trump blasts Deep State ‘censorship regime’ after release of Twitter Files

(LifeSiteNews) — Donald Trump issued a blistering critique of the FBI and “the Deep State” after Elon Musk released the so-called Twitter Files.

In a video posted on Truth Social this week, the former president called on Congress to hold hearings and issue subpoenas for “corrupt” intelligence officials working to advance an anti-American “censorship regime” that bans lawful speech online.

“As recent reporting shows, the FBI and other rogue agencies have been systematically colluding with former national security officials placed in high positions at Twitter and very likely other companies to advance their censorship regime, which is, really, in this case, to steal an election,” Trump said.

“The FBI worked to stop the truth from being told about the Biden family’s criminality. They worked so hard to stop it from coming out,” the former executive continued, referring to the media blackout of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal in the final days of the 2020 presidential campaign.

Trump’s remarks come just days after newly elected Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the formation of a select committee chaired by Jim Jordan that will investigate the “weaponization” of intelligence agencies against ordinary citizens.

Trump’s statement also comes on the heels of having his Mar-a-Lago residence being raided by the FBI, a move without precedent in American politics. Agents had alleged that Trump mishandled declassified documents after leaving the Oval Office, a dubious claim that emerged from the now dissolved, highly partisan January 6 committee.

On a related note, President Joe Biden’s own Attorney General, Merrick Garland, announced today that a special counsel will investigate news that Biden himself illegally possessed declassified documents while serving as Barack Obama’s Vice President, a sign that the Deep State may very well be turning on him.

The Twitter Files are a collection of documents Musk has been releasing with help from different journalists over the last several months. They reveal that corporations, intelligence officials, and the Biden administration successfully pressured the company to suppress conservative voices online.

Musk has fired many employees since acquiring the company for $44 billion dollars last year. He also has reinstated a number of previously banned users, including COVID doctors Peter McCullough and Robert Malone, infuriating liberals, some of whom have threatened to leave the platform. Musk unblocked Trump’s account as well, though the former president has yet to use it.

In response to the scandalous revelations the files bring to light, the FBI issued a statement insisting that all that’s really happening is “conspiracy theorists” are promoting “misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency.”

The troubling statement also said that interactions between the FBI and private entities happen quite often, and that the files merely show the “longstanding” practice the department has employed with “numerous companies over multiple sectors and industries.”

In Trump’s video, he remarked that the documents reveal a desperate need for his plan to rein in Big Tech.

“The Twitter Files prove that we urgently need my plan to dismantle the illegal censorship regime, a regime like nobody’s ever seen in the history of our country or most other counties for that matter.”

There’s a need, he continued, “to prosecute the perpetrators for their crimes, and to restore free speech for all Americans … we need a free press, we need free speech, we need fair elections, and we need borders.”

BREAKING: President Trump announces free speech policy plan for 2024! pic.twitter.com/66VBvXy7t0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 15, 2022

Read Trump’s full remarks below:

The now famous Twitter Files have proven beyond all doubt that the corrupt officials at the FBI have been coordinating a massive censorship, surveillance, and propaganda campaign against the American people, and, frankly, against me. In the most recent and notorious example, the FBI worked to stop the truth from being told about the Biden family’s criminality. They worked so hard to stop it from coming out — and the corruption prior to the 2020 election. They didn’t want any bad information to come out about the Biden family. The fix was in. The election was rigged. But the censorship of the laptop from hell, is only the beginning of the story about the weaponization of government against free speech. We must have free speech in our country. We must have a fair and free press. As recent reporting shows, the FBI and other rogue agencies have been systematically colluding with former national security officials placed in high positions at Twitter and very likely other companies to advance their censorship regime, which is, really, in this case, to steal an election. This anti-American effort — and a very illegal effort at that — has been working to silence dissenting opinions on COVID and crucial issues on public health, and on the election and elections in the future. They suppressed doctors and health experts who dared to question approved public health narratives. They censored voices who criticized school closures, lockdowns, and mandates, and they even banned people simply for stating proven scientific facts. And anything bad about China they didn’t want out, but anything bad about Biden and the Biden crime family — and that’s what it was, just look at the laptop from hell, they didn’t want that coming out under any circumstances. What they wanted coming out was anything bad about your favorite president — me. ‘Anything bad about Trump, put it out! Even if it’s not true!’ But this all had nothing to do with science. This had nothing to do with saving lives. It had everything to do with politics, or a sick ideology. This was about government working with powerful corporations to seize power over you — the American people. And we can’t let that continue. The Twitter Files prove that we urgently need my plan to dismantle the illegal censorship regime, a regime like nobody’s ever seen in the history of our country or most other counties for that matter, to prosecute the perpetrators for their crimes, and to restore free speech for all Americans — so important, we need a free press, we need free speech, we need fair elections, and we need borders. The new Congress should immediately hold hearings to investigate the role of the FBI and other federal agencies in censoring lawful speech. Congressional leaders should promptly issue subpoenas in furtherance of this goal. The revelations also highlight why my proposal to end the revolving door between the Deep State — and there is a Deep State indeed. I wasn’t a believer but everyone’s a believer right now — and the tech tyrants is so important. There must be a seven-year cooling off period before any employe of these powerful agencies is allowed to take a job at a major platform. When I’m president we will take back our freedoms, we will take back our country.

