WATCH: Tucker Carlson discusses JFK assassination, possible Israel connection

Former Washington Post reporter Jeffrey Morley told Tucker Carlson that John F. Kennedy had been adamant about having inspections of Israel’s Dimona nuclear power plant and also wanted to have the American Zionist Council (later the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee) register as a foreign entity.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump has skeptics of the prevailing narrative surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy hopeful that the truth about his death will finally emerge.

Former Washington Post reporter Jeffrey Morley sat down with Tucker Carlson to discuss the possible impact of an executive order Trump signed last month.

The order instructs his national intelligence director to “present a plan” within 15 days to release “the full and complete” record of information related to JFK’s assassination in 1963.

“A lot is now possible,” Morley said. This is a “great development.”

Morley has followed the declassification of JFK files for over 30 years. He noted that in 1992 Congress passed the John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act, which required all records to be released within 25 years.

In 2017, when the Act came to fruition, Trump was president but decided against releasing the files at the request of then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

The “only explanation” for Pompeo’s intervention, Morely told Carlson, it that the CIA has “something to hide.”

“The CIA’s lies began … within hours of (JFK’s death),” he added.

Asked whether he is optimistic that Trump’s order will result in the public learning more about the assassination of JFK, Morley struck a somber tone.

“If we don’t get documents in 30 days … then it’s gone off the rails,” he said.

Morley also noted that there seems to be a “loophole” that could be interpreted to mean the CIA director can “overrule” the release of crucial data.

Trump’s current CIA director is John Ratcliffe, who was just confirmed by the Senate. He has not yet commented on the JFK files.

Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard was tapped by Trump to be Director of National Intelligence, who the order directs to come up with a plan for releasing the files. While it appears Gabbard will be confirmed, there remains several influential Republican Senators who have reservations with her nomination.

At the end of Carlson and Morley’s conversation, a lesser-known fact about Kennedy’s relationship with the Israeli government was discussed.

Morley and Carlson talked about how Kennedy was adamant in having inspections of Israel’s Dimona nuclear power plant as well as how he was seeking to have the American Zionist Council (later the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee) register as a foreign entity.

Morley noted that there were “profound conflicts between Israel and the Kennedy White House.”

Carlson likewise said that “one of the only major policy changes” that Lyndon Johnson, Kennedy’s successor, made after Kennedy’s death was lifting all inspections of the Dimona plant. Johnson also did not pursue having the American Zionist Council register as a foreign entity, he said, insinuating that Israel benefited from Kennedy’s death.

Tucker Carlson just broadcast to millions of people the motives Israel had to kiII JFK: JFK wanted to stop Israel’s nuclear program, (stolen from the U.S.), and register AIPAC as a foreign agent. The truth is coming out and nothing can stop it. pic.twitter.com/c8enjJTDR7 — Ian Carroll Commentary (@IanCarrollx) February 1, 2025



Morley concluded his remarks by predicting that Trump will likely get “very strong pushback” from his “national security apparatus” due to the influence of “Israeli interests” who do want those sorts of observations to be widely known.

