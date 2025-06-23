WATCH: Ukrainian Catholic priest boldly affirms Church teaching against same-sex ‘marriage’

Father Andriy Kelt delivered the homily during Holy Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church's annual Divine Liturgy 'in defense of marriage' on Sunday.

REVLOC, Pennsylvania (LifeSiteNews) — Father Andriy Kelt, a Ukrainian Catholic priest with three parishes in Pennsylvania, delivered a bold sermon proclaiming Catholic teaching on same-sex “marriage” during Holy Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church’s annual Divine Liturgy “in defense of marriage” on Sunday.

In his June 22 homily, Fr. Andriy emphasized the need for Catholic to proclaim the Church’s teachings that marriage is between a man and a woman, while showing compassion for those with same-sex attraction, following the examples of Our Lord Jesus Christ and St. Mother Teresa. The homily was preached during the third annual “Liturgies in defense of marriage” at each of Kelt’s parishes to counteract “Pride Month.”

Individuals with same-sex attraction are ‘beloved children of God’

After opening his homily by highlighting how St. Mother Teresa once corrected a reporter asking her what she thought of “gay” people by responding, “You mean the beloved children of God.”

“Mother Teresa refused to degrade anyone to their desires and urges. People are more than just what they feel or desire or do,” Kelt said. “People are more than just what they do. Every person is created in the image and likeness of our heavenly Father, and, therefore, is a beloved child of God. That is our identity.”

Too many Catholics accept same-sex ‘marriage’

The priest then stressed that marriage was designed by God to be between one man and one woman, but citing recent surveys, noted that tragically over 60 percent of American Catholics accept same-sex “marriage.”

“We extol that identity as well as extol the dignity of the institution and sacrament of marriage which God made to be between one man and one woman for the mutual love and procreation of mankind,” he said. “That is the design and the will of God.”

READ: Pope Leo XIV begins the month of the Sacred Heart by praising marriage and family

“Unfortunately, I looked up statistics about the acceptance of gay ‘marriage’ among Catholics and was really horrified to find out that over 60 percent of Catholics in the United States accept it,” he added.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “contrary to the natural law” and that the homosexual inclination is “objectively disordered.” The Catechism is very clear that homosexual activity can never be approved and repeats that “(h)omosexual persons are called to chastity.” Homosexual acts are mortal sins; therefore, anyone who commits these sins and does not repent through the sacrament of confession is in danger of hell.

Duty of priests to preach Church’s teaching on marriage

Kelt underscored that many of the faithful’s approval of same-sex “marriage” is due to our modern culture and society.

“When we look around the culture and the society that we live in, there is this huge pressure to accept and celebrate the lifestyles contrary to the natural law and the design and the will of God,” the priest said. “These errors are taught in our schools, promoted by our entertainment industry, and even pushed by our elected representatives in government.”

READ: Parents decry Sesame Street’s LGBT ‘grooming’ tactics after footage from past Elmo show goes viral

Kelt noted that due to this culture, many of the faithful, especially young Catholics, are confused about the Church’s teachings on marriage, and often feel pressured to simply accept same-sex “marriage” because many Catholic clergy aren’t preaching the truth taught by Jesus Christ.

“Many young people are genuinely and sincerely seeking guidance on this issue of gay ‘marriage’ and people who live … these lifestyles in public. They really want to know why (they live these lifestyles), because they are confused,” he said. “Why are they confused? Because nobody told them the truth, nobody wanted to tell them the truth.”

The priest continued: “So it is imperative that the Church and her leaders are truthful, clear, and loving on these matters. … To find the truth, we refer to the divine revelation which was entrusted to the Church to give us all these answers to these important questions.”

Following the example of Our Lord in showing compassion towards sinners

Kelt turned to the example of the mercy Our Lord showed the woman caught in adultery that the scribes and Pharisees demanded be stoned to death (John 8:1-11).

“Instead of condemning and judging and condoning the stoning of this woman, Jesus showed love, mercy, and compassion. He forgave her, He redeemed her,” the priest said. “And in the end, Jesus tells her to go in peace and sin no more.”

“It’s very clear, the Church shows mercy and compassion to everyone, but calls (us) to repentance and conversion,” he added.

Kelt reminded the congregants that whether or not we suffer from same-sex attraction, we are ultimately all sinners who need to repent and atone for our sins.

READ: Toronto cardinal calls on Catholics to honor the Sacred Heart, not ‘ideological’ symbols in June

“Just because we sin different, doesn’t make us any better. That is why we come to Church, to express sorrow for our sins and ask for forgiveness. We are here in Church not as perfect works of art, but it’s a hospital for sinners who struggle,” he said.

Be prepared to face persecution for upholding Christ’s teaching

Kelt concluded his homily by reminding the congregation that we need to cling to the teachings of the Gospel even as the world persecutes faithful Catholics. “The truth is that the world out there will not accept our beliefs and what we stand for,” he said. “They will always persecute us for being faithful to the Gospel and to Jesus Christ. And Jesus said that that would happen, so we need to stand strong in our faith.” The priest continued: “And if you find it difficult, you’re not alone, but we know someone who did not abandon His disciples in this situation. When they faced difficulty, adversity, and persecution, He gave them the necessary grace (and) strength, to give witness unapologetically to the truth. So today, we stand up unapologetically in defense of the holiness of marriage between one man and one woman, just like God intended.”

Share











