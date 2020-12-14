WATCH: United Airlines kicks family off flight after 2-year-old refuses to wear mask

DENVER, Colorado, December 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – United Airlines kicked off of a plane a husband and wife along with their two-year-old daughter because the couple’s daughter refused to wear a mask.

“We just got kicked off the flight because our two-year-old would not put on a mask,” said the girl’s mother Eliz Orban in a video about the event that has gone viral with around 12 million views since first being posted to various social media sites like Instagram and Twitter on December 11.

Today we got kicked off of a United flight going from Denver to Newark because our 2yo would not “comply” and keep her mask on. Go see the full IGTV on my Instagram @elizfulop �� pic.twitter.com/KXCICsBSMj — Eliz Orban (@elizfulop) December 12, 2020

The family was attempting to fly from Denver, Colorado to Newark, New Jersey last Friday to visit family during the Christmas holiday when their two-year-old refused to cooperate.

Video filmed by the mother shows the girl’s father trying to put a mask on his young daughter as the family is sitting in the plane’s seats. The daughter holds her hands up to her face and turns her face away from the mask, refusing to allow the father to put the mask on.

Video then shows a United agent approaching the father, demanding that the family leave the plane.

“Hello sir, I’m going to have to ask you to grab your belongings and exit the aircraft,” the video shows the agent saying.

When the father pleads with him, saying that he tried to put the mask on, the agent would hear none of it.

“I’m sorry sir, I gave you an opportunity,” he said, adding a moment later, “I’ve got to ask you to get off this plane.”

When the father asks, “Do you guys do this all the time or what,” the agent replies, “If there is non-compliance, yes.”

The mother then says to the agent, “We can’t force her. She’s literally holding it and she’s crying.”

Nothing, however, would move the United agent and video shows the family leaving the plane.

The airline defended its decision to remove the family in a statement.

“The health and safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority, which is why we have a multi-layered set of policies, including mandating that everyone on board 2 and older wears a mask,” United Airlines stated.

“These procedures are not only backed by guidance from the CDC [The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and our partners at the Cleveland Clinic, but they’re also consistent across every major airline,” the statement added.

In an interview with “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday, Eliz Orban said that the experience was “absolutely traumatizing” and “very humiliating.”

The mother said that she and her husband are originally from Europe and see what is going on in America in reaction to the coronavirus as “very scary.”

“Me and my husband are both immigrants. We've come from Europe, and we've grown up in a very different country, and coming here has been just a huge blessing, you know, living the American dream and living in free America,” she said.

“I just have to say the past year has just been a huge PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] for us and very, very scary with everything going on,” she added.

The U.S.-based Centers for Disease and Control reveals that children have an extraordinarily low risk of dying from COVID-19 and that 99.99815 percent of those who do contract the virus recover. Various studies (see here for a summary of two such studies) show that transmission of SARS-CoV-2 among children in schools as well as in daycares is, as one of the studies put it, “very low.”

Various doctors are warning that masking children is dangerous to the health of the children.

In September, doctors in Florida used trans-cranial doppler testing along with HRV heart-rate variability monitoring on a six-year-old girl and found that when the girl put on a mask, the blood flow to the girl's brain increased significantly, showing that the brain was “under stress.” One doctor involved in the test speculated that the stress to the brain may have been caused by the masked girl “re-breathing” her own “metabolic waste product carbon dioxide” which caused her brain to “increase the flow velocities” of blood to her brain to “flush out” the C02 waste.

Also in September, seventy Flemish doctors wrote in an open letter to their country’s Education Minister that mandating face masks for children is a “major threat to their development.” Such mandates ignore the “essential needs of the growing child,” they wrote, adding that “there is no large-scale evidence that wearing face masks in a non-professional environment has any positive effect on the spread of viruses, let alone on general health.”

Dr. Jim Meehan, a U.S. ophthalmologist with over 20 years of experience and advanced training in immunology, inflammation, and infectious disease, argues that children are “at imminent risk of harm from mask mandates.”

“Forcing children to wear masks for long periods risks causing them physical harm” along with “mental and psychological harm,” he stated in an article on his website where he offered scientific evidence of the harms caused to children who are forced to wear masks.

Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire commented in his show today about the family kicked off the plane that forcing children to wear masks amounts to a “charade, it’s theater.”

“The point is to make people feel better, feel safer, feel like something is being done. But, it’s certainly not making the children feel better. We are only confusing them at best, traumatizing them at worst. So, this is all about the adults,” he Walsh.

“That child had to be muzzled and thrown off of the plane so that the adults around her could have their hysterical paranoia assuaged. Adults are making children suffer so that they, the adults, can feel safer,” he continued.

“This is the exact opposite of how society is supposed to work. We’re supposed to be the calming voices, the rational ones. We’re supposed to be the ones saying to the children, ‘It’s okay, everything will be fine, don’t be scared.’ Instead, now the adults are growling, ‘Put the mask on, put it on. put it on, you’re scaring me!’ It’s cowardice unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. It’s the most ridiculous and undignified display I can possibly imagine,” Walsh added.