WATCH: White House Press Secretary prays before addressing media

(LifeSiteNews) — White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt prayed that God would give her strength and “the ability to articulate our words” before she went into the press briefing room Friday.

“Lord Jesus, please give us the strength, the knowledge, the ability to articulate our words and have fun and be confident. In Jesus’ name. Amen,” Leavitt prayed.

“Have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God.” (Philippians 4:6) pic.twitter.com/pMisyfpr15 — Catholics for Catholics 🇺🇲 (@CforCatholics) April 11, 2025

Leavitt, 27, is Catholic. She is the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history. She is also married and a mom to a nine-month-old boy, whom she has brought to various White House functions.

Fox News reports that Leavitt’s prayer is not a one-off, but something she does every day before she speaks with the press at the White House.

A video of Leavitt’s prayer was first shared by Margo Martin, who is an assistant to President Trump.

”This is your Press Secretary, America!” she said.

Leavitt attended Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts. During a 2021 interview with “The Catholic Current,” she said her “Catholic education really formed who I am.”

