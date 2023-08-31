WATCH: Woman physically attacks conservatives for protesting LGBT grooming of children

The angry woman, dressed as a man, slapped several TFP volunteers before running away across the street and later being arrested.

MADISON, Wisconsin (LifeSiteNews) — Police officers reportedly arrested a woman who screamed at and hit members of a conservative student group as they stood on a street corner in Wisconsin with signs opposing the sexualization of children.

In a video posted to YouTube on Friday, a woman dressed like a man shouted at and physically struck volunteers with the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property (TFP) Student Action.

The incident occurred as members of the TFP student group stood on opposite sides of a street in Madison, Wisconsin, holding up signs with messages including “honk against LGBT grooming of children” and “an innocent child is a happy child.”

The video shows opponents of the TFP’s messaging accusing them of being “Nazis” and arguing that children are not being actively groomed through LGBT ideology and sexually explicit content.

While most were content to shout expletives or insults in passing, one woman dressed in masculine attire began physically hitting the volunteers while shouting at them.

“Hey, guess what? People can be trans. Kids can be trans,” the woman yelled in the video. She accused the volunteers of being “crazy” for saying that boys cannot be girls and trotted out the argument that children will commit suicide if they are not “affirmed” in their gender delusion. The angry woman slapped several of the volunteers before running away across the street.

After TFP volunteers called the police, officers arrived and took a report. Later in the video, TFP reported that officers arrested the aggressive individual and charged her with battery and disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer.

LifeSiteNews reached out to the Madison Police Department for confirmation of the arrest but has not yet heard back. This report will be updated if a response is provided.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time TFP volunteers have been met with violence while putting on peaceful demonstrations.

Last month, volunteers with TFP were attacked by pro-LGBT activists in Chicago who damaged the group’s signs and struck the protesters with beverages and spray-paint.

In April 2022, students at Georgetown University cursed and spat on the volunteers and claimed that transgender ideology does not contradict the teachings of the Catholic Church.

