WATCH: Young Catholics pray Rosary to protest Fr. James Martin’s pro-LGBT conference

Members of Tradition, Family and Property Student Action and other Catholics prayed the Rosary outside of Fr. Martin’s heterodox Outreach conference at Georgetown University.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Several young Catholics prayed the Holy Rosary outside Georgetown University this weekend during Father James Martin’s pro-LGBT Outreach Conference.

Members of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP) Student Action, along with many young faithful, peacefully prayed the Rosary outside the Jesuit university after receiving over 31,000 signatures on a petition opposing the June 19–21 conference, entitled “Walking Side by Side: Celebrating Five Years of Outreach Ministries.”

In addition to Martin himself, the conference featured several other notoriously heterodox speakers, such as Cardinal Robert McElroy, archbishop of Washington, D.C., Father James Keenan, S.J., and Sister Nancy Corcoran, CSJ, who have contradicted the Church’s teaching on homosexual “marriage” and gender ideology.

Young Catholics gathered at the gates of Georgetown University to protest Fr. James Martin’s pro-LGBT “Outreach 2026” conference. Not only are the event speakers at odds with the Bible, but also against natural law, papal documents, the Fathers of the Church, the Doctors of… pic.twitter.com/KBzE2rvsIp — TFP Student Action (@tfpsa) June 21, 2026

“Not only are the event speakers at odds with the Bible, but also against natural law, papal documents, the Fathers of the Church, the Doctors of the Church, the Catechism of the Catholic Church and countless saints,” TFP Student Action wrote on X.

“TFP Student Action volunteers brought the concerns of those 31,000 Catholics directly to the gates of Georgetown. Young Catholics say: ‘June belongs to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, not the sin of pride,'” they added. “In this time of great confusion, silence is not enough. We have a duty to proclaim the truth with charity and courage.”

This story is developing…

Share









