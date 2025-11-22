WATCH: Young convert urges Pope Leo to be faithful, stop being ‘confusing and abstract’

Laura said she is speaking out with honesty 'out of love' in a plea to the Holy Father to not be passive when it comes to sin.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a remarkable video, a young woman named “Laura” who converted from Buddhism to Catholicism in 2018 pleads with Pope Leo XVI to be faithful to his role as Christ’s representative on Earth and urged him to stop being “confusing and abstract.”

“When I heard that the world was receiving a new Pope, I was very curious, was very hopeful to see what was to come,” she began.

“I will be honest out of love,” she said in preface to her bold criticisms to follow.

“It is not within God’s law that we ordain women to be deacons or priests,” she said, and encouraged the Holy Father to judge prelates and priests who advocate for such as “false shepherds — wolves in sheep’s clothing — who lead souls to hell.”

“You cannot overlook this,” she said. “You cannot be passive when it comes to sin.”

In September, Pope Leo XIV named female “artist” Cristiana Perrella, who has published homoerotic and sadomasochistic photographs as the new president of the Pontifical Academy for Fine Arts.

Perrella has hosted multiple obscene, pro-LGBT, and sadomasochistic displays in the past. In 2020, she curated an exhibition called “Nudes” featuring 90 photographs by Chinese artist Ren Hang at the Centro per l’arte contemporanea Luigi Pecci in Prato, Italy. Most of the photographs showed naked persons, with some of them featuring homoerotic poses. The official exhibition description stated that some of the photos “at times refer to sadomasochism and fetishism.”

“Have you seen her artwork?” Laura asked Pop Leo. The art that she advocates for depicts “very perverse, inappropriate things … a man urinating on another man. It’s an abomination.”

She should not have been appointed to exhibit sacred art, said Laura, because she does not represent what the Church believes in.

In August, Pope Leo met with heretical pro-LGBT Sr. Lucia Caram, a Dominican nun from Argentina who lives in Spain and is known for her openly heretical, pro-LGBT, and pro-abortion positions.

“She believes in same-sex relationships, abortion, contraception,” Laura noted. “She questioned our Holy Mother’s virginity” and the “virgin birth.”

“And she says she does not believe in hell,” Laura explained. “What kind of Catholic does not believe in hell?”

“Holy Father, we cannot allow these people to spread what is not true,” she added. “I don’t know what you spoke about with her, but I hope you told her to repent for her sins, otherwise you would have been complicit in all this.”

“The LGBTQ agenda is an abomination to our holy Church and must be eradicated,” she declared. “We must remove what is sinful in our Church.”

In July, San Diego Auxiliary Bishop Ramón Bejarano celebrated St. John the Evangelist Church’s annual “All are Welcome” LGBT “Pride” Mass and allowed “Nicole” Murray-Ramirez, an LGBT “drag queen” activist and longtime San Diego city commissioner, to speak during the Mass.

“These bishops, these priests are ordained to make ordinary bread into our Lord Jesus Christ,” and yet these clerics are giving the Eucharist to those engaged in unrepentant mortal sin.

Earlier this month, LGBT activist Jesuit Fr. James Martin was credited by openly homosexual ABC News correspondent Gio Benitez for bringing him back into the Catholic Church “exactly as I am.” His partner, Tommy DiDario — whom he referred to as his “husband” — served as his sponsor at a confirmation Mass.

“They’re ‘married,’” she said. “You cannot receive the Eucharist in a state of mortal sin. They step on our Lord. They desecrate him.”

She warned the Holy Father that “if you do not excommunicate Fr. James Martin,” he will have failed to save souls and allowed sin to ruin lives.

She went on to speak about the Pope’s support for the global climate change agenda.

Climate change will not be “the detriment of humanity,” she said. “Sin will be.”

Laura also advised the Pope that his concerns about immigration are misdirected. She spoke about how her own parents left communist Vietnam and came to the United States, fully assimilating into American culture.

“Are you going to ignore the families who have (had) people close to them murdered, raped, tortured, kidnapped, drugged, all because people who are not willing to assimilate, who are not willing to integrate into (the) country, who are savage, who do not have God in their hearts?” she asked.

She challenged the Pope to consider the families destroyed by hostile migrants. “Are they not poor? Are they not suffering? Are they not lonely?”

“If we’re going to weaponize empathy, I’d rather we redirect it in a place where there’s true tragedy,” she said.

“You talk about synodality, but you don’t do anything to actually unite us,” she declared.

“Stop being confusing. Stop being abstract,” she said. “This is false compassion.”

“Don’t push for any political agenda,” she pleaded. “Weed out those who are trying to take souls with them to hell.”

Laura concluded her public remarks to Pope Leo by addressing the Vatican’s botched statement this month declaring the Marian title “Co-Redemptrix” to be both inappropriate and theologically “unhelpful.”

The Blessed Virgin Mary is forever “advocating us to be saved, because we do deserve God’s wrath, but she is the one who protects us from it,” she said. “Even now, she protects you, Holy Father, from the wrath of God.”

“Do not dumb down our faith for people who have no interest in it. This will not bring them closer to Christ,” she explained. On the contrary, such talk will serve only to make faithful Catholics “doubt the Mother of God more.”

“Maybe it wasn’t your intention, but whoever is backing this, be careful,” she cautioned. “Do not trust man, trust God.”

She pointed out that Pope John Paul II is a saint. “You’re called to be a saint, too.”

“You can do great things if you trust in God,” she said. “Do greater things. Do holy things, in the name of God.”

“Do not think like man. Do not think like this world,” she adjured. “I pray that you realize the will of (God’s) Son. I hope that ‘your heart is set aflame to set the world on fire with God’s love.’”

