‘We are facing something not normal’: Healthy teen’s death after AstraZeneca shot astounds surgeon

GENOA, Italy, July 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The surgeon who operated on a teenage girl who fell ill and died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine was shocked by what he found.

Dr. Gianluigi Zona, director of the neurosurgery and brain trauma clinic of Genoa’s San Martino general hospital, said there was serious blood clotting in the brain of 18-year-old Camilla Canepa, who subsequently died of a cerebral hemorrhage.

“I had never seen a brain reduced in those conditions by a thrombosis so extensive and so serious,” the surgeon said.

Canepa had been transferred to the clinic at 5 a.m. June 6 after two CT scans at a hospital in Lavagna, near Genoa. According to the Italian Il Piccolo newspaper, the first scan, performed June 3 when the girl first went to a hospital complaining of severe headaches, did not show the blood clots. However, the second scan, performed shortly after the girl returned to the hospital late on the night of June 5, led to Camilla’s immediate transfer to San Martino. She was treated by the neurosurgeon on duty and the chief physician, who worked side by side at the operating table.

“All the venous sinuses were blocked by thrombus [blood clots], a scenario which I have never seen in all my years in this profession,” Zona said.

“You must picture the venous sinus as a river in the middle of a valley in which many different streams converge,” he continued.

“If you build a dam at the center of the watercourse, the river swells and at that point the tributaries aren’t able to run, with the result that the upstream pressure rises.”

The neurosurgeon said that he was neither a virologist, epidemiologist nor coroner, but he knew something was very amiss.

“Considering what I saw in that girl’s head, it’s clear that we are facing something not normal.”

She had received the AstraZeneca vaccine on May 25 during a vaccination “open day” for young people over 18. According to a Reuters report, the “inoculation events" were “often held during evenings and weekends" and “were partly aimed at preventing AstraZeneca doses going to waste amid widespread reports of older people spurning the product and cancelling their vaccination appointments.”

Doctors have said that she suffered from a rare bleeding disorder called “familial autoimmune thrombocytopenia,” but her parents insist that she “had no disease.“

The girl had a Catholic funeral in her hometown of Sestri Levante in Liguria on June 16. As a result of Camilla’s death, Italy has banned the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people under age 60.