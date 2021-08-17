‘We are in a chastisement’: Bishop calls on world leaders to return to God immediately

Bishop Strickland encouraged society to return to recognize God as the Creator and true Author of Life.

(LifeSiteNews) – Bishop Joseph Strickland issued a warning in the latest episode of The Bishop Strickland Show to nations and persons of authority around the world who are promoting abortion, homosexuality, and oppressing ordinary citizens. His Excellency is warning that we are suffering as a world because of our sins and failing to recognize God as the Creator and true author of life.

“We are in the midst of a chastisement because we’re destroying the lives of children, we are massacring unborn children, and at a rate that has never been seen before in history,” he exclaimed to co-host Terry Barber.

His Excellency added that despite this chastisement from God, our creator “still loves us” and is calling on every individual to come back to Him.

Strickland pointed out that sadly too many politicians and authorities are not realizing these problems and continue to manipulate mankind.

Bishop Strickland affirmed that the world’s salvation can’t ever come from “the controls of the state or the controls of mandates.”

He encouraged Christians to never be afraid to stand for the truths of the faith, even if it means martyrdom. Even though “they can kill us [or] they can seriously curtail our freedoms as people of God, they can’t take away that very essence of who we are: free beings that can choose from our hearts to say yes to God or not.”

