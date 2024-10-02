We are so close! LifeSiteNews needs your support to continue our fight for truth

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear readers,
We’re now only 25% short of our fundraising goal – will you please push us over the line today?
With your support, LifeSiteNews will continue our important work of spreading truth about life, faith, family, and freedom for you AND your children.
If LifeSiteNews matters to you, you can show it TODAY with a gift to help fuel our mission and help us fight for the truth in the coming election and conflicts.
Over the last few months, we brought you the TRUTH and FACTS about:
- The warming up of World War III
- The US Presidential election
- The growing threat of totalitarian AI censorship
- The horrific transgender butchery of our children, pushed by globalists
Now is your chance to make a DIFFERENCE with a special gift for this campaign!
The coming months look set to see untold violence and bloodshed.
And every day is important when it comes to preaching the Gospel and sharing LifeSiteNews’ life-changing reporting.
YOU can enable MILLIONS to see what’s really going on so that they too can bring the truth to their families.
Please give TODAY!
Without you lending a hand, LifeSiteNews will not be able to be there, bringing out the truth in these terrifying times.
But if everyone reading this email who hasn’t yet given were to chip in $15 or $20 or $35 or $50 or $150 or $500 or $1000 or more, we’d stand a fighting chance in the face of whatever horrors lie ahead.
Don’t wait — give TODAY and help us launch into 2024 as strongly as possible to fight for YOU!
May God bless us all, and protect you and your loved ones, and reward your generosity in this trying time.
Thank you,
John-Henry Westen & Steve Jalsevac
Co-Founders
LifeSiteNews.com
P.S. If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices or call (888) 678-6008 ext. 1.
US MAILING ADDRESS
LifeSiteNews.com
4 Family Life Lane
Front Royal, VA 22630
CANADIAN MAILING ADDRESS
LifeSiteNews.com
157 Catharine St N, Unit 2
Hamilton, ON L8L 4S4