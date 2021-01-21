We have ‘a fighting chance’ for pro-life victories in 2022 elections

January 20, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Jonathan van Maren is joined this week by Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony List, in a talk on the future of the pro-life movement in the political stage.

Dannenfelser recently spoke with van Maren after the November 3rd elections, where she discussed the feelings after the election including pro-life wins in Congress. However, after the loss of three parts of the government (Presidency, U.S. House, and Senate) for the pro-life movement, Dannenfelser details the next steps.

She outlines “what's most important is the strength of the pro-life movement,” namely the growth of the grassroots compared to other issues.

However, Dannenfelser notes that voter fraud creates a situation where it “closes the margin that we’re able to provide.” She says that the defeats this election cycle makes “our job very different from what we thought it was going to be moving into 2022,” moving the pro-life movement into a defensive posture.

Dannenfelser states that she is not sure as to whether there is systemic fraud in the elections, but that for the future of our country “we better find out.”

Looking forward, she describes a best-case scenario for the advancement of pro-life policies in the years leading up to the next election in 2022. “Our hope is that if with a nine-vote margin in the House and a one-vote margin in the Senate,” the passage of radical legislation will be stalled by moderates such as Senator Joe Manchin.

Lastly, Dannenfelser says that pro-life issues must be fought defensively on the federal level, “and then out in the states, where the real activity is happening when it comes to abortion issues, pressing forward” on policies.

She gives a hopeful outlook that a pro-life “wave is still continuing” across the nation, which is also starting to gain support as seen in public polling.

