‘We should be fearless’: Catholic leader on how Christians can survive ‘cancel culture’

January 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In an exclusive interview, Austin Ruse, President of the Center for Family and Human Rights (C-FAM), laid out for LifeSite's Claire Chretien why the January 6 Capitol riot was so devastating for him and other Trump supporters, insider details about the United Nations and the Trump administration, and his thoughts on how Catholics and pro-lifers should move forward under a Biden regime. Ruse, a seasoned international pro-life lobbyist with a keen political sense, said that God has called us to live in this time for a reason.