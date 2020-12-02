‘We will engage in celebration of Christmas’: White House press sec defends Trump’s refusal to cancel Christmas

December 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – As mainstream media ramps up attack on President Donald Trump for refusing to cancel Christmas at the White House, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended today the President’s decision to host about a dozen Christmas gatherings in the coming days, in spite of coronavirus fears that are gripping the nation.

During the White House press briefing today, a reporter asked if the White House is “setting a good example for the public” in hosting “holiday parties” at a time when the “CDC and other organizations are asking Americans to forgo those kinds of celebrations for their own safety.”

McEnany replied that if people in America have been allowed to “loot businesses, burn down buildings, engage in protest, you can also go to a Christmas party, you can celebrate the holiday of Christmas, and you can do it responsibly.”

McEnany was likely referring to the Black Lives Matter mobs this summer who, backed by various Democrat governors in certain states, were allowed to engage in violent destructive protests with nobody wearing masks or socially distancing.

The Blue Room of the White House, decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. SOURCE: White House / Flickr / Andrea Hanks

The White House press secretary said that Christmas gatherings hosted in the East Wing this year will have various protocols in place because of coronavirus. There will be smaller guest lists, masks will be made available to attendees, social distancing will be encouraged, and hand sanitizing stations will be present.

“But we will engage in the celebration of Christmas,” McEnany said.

This year’s theme at the White House is “America the Beautiful” and is a “tribute to the majesty of our great nation,” a White House press briefing states.

“From coast to coast, our country is blessed with boundless natural wonders. The timeless treasures represented in this year’s holiday showcase remind us of the true American spirit. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home,” the press briefing states.

“I am excited to announce this year’s White House holiday theme, ‘America the Beautiful,’” said First Lady Melania Trump.

During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share "America the Beautiful" and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/fdZmB3rdXL

November 30, 2020

“Over the past four years I have had the honor to travel to some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks and meet some of the most compassionate and patriotic American citizens. From coast to coast, the bond that all Americans share is an appreciation for our traditions, values, and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year,” she added.